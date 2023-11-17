Heading 3

November 17, 2023

Rohit Sharma’s Hitman Journey

Rohit Sharma, born on April 30, 1987, is an Indian cricketer and the current captain of the national team

Early Life

Rohit Sharma's List A debut in 2005 and first-class debut in 2006 paved the way for a successful domestic career with Mumbai

Domestic Career

Known for elegant batting and six-hitting powers, Rohit Sharma is the record holder for the most international sixes and has led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles

Cricket Career

Holder of the highest individual ODI score and the only player with three double-centuries, the hitman’s records include the most hundreds in a single Cricket World Cup

International Achievements

Captain across all formats, he led India to victory in the 2018 and 2023 Asia Cup and the 2018 Nidahas Trophy

Leadership

He boasts the world record for international sixes, ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year in 2019, and two national honors

Records and Awards

Debuting in 2013, he became vice-captain for the 2020 Australia tour and eventually captain in 2022

Test Matches

Part of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy-winning teams, Rohit Sharma excelled as the leading run-scorer in the 2019 World Cup

Cricket World Cups

One-Day Internationals (ODIs)

Making his debut in 2007, he became India's highest run-scorer in ODIs in 2019

Known for T20 exploits since the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, he holds records for centuries in all formats and the joint-fastest T20I century

Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is)

Rohit Sharma, who is married to Ritika Sajdeh since 2015, is a strong advocate for animal welfare and WWF-India's Rhino Ambassador, engaging in various philanthropic activities

Off the Field

Rohit Sharma’s performance in the current World Cup matches became a base, leading the team to the finals

World Cup 2023

