Nov 17, 2021
Entertainment
Rohit Shetty: B’Town’s Hit Machine
Author: Akshat Sundrani
The action-packed film, Sooryavanshi was released last week, and has grossed over Rs. 140 crores at the box office and is still going strong(source- IMDb)
Sooryavanshi
The 2018 film, Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh, Sonu Sood, and Sara Ali Khan, was a success. It grossed Rs. 400 crores at the box office
Simmba(source- IMDb)
Golmaal 4 which is the fourth instalment in the Golmaal series, too joined the 100 crore club, and finally grossed over Rs. 300 crores worldwide
Golmaal Again(source- IMDb)
Dilwale
Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the 2015 film Dilwale grossed around Rs. 376.85 crore at the box office. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles(source- IMDb)
Singham Returns, starring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor, grossed Rs. 219 crore at the box office and received rave reviews
Singham Returns(source- IMDb)
The 2013 film, Chennai Express, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, was a blockbuster, grossing Rs. 423 crores worldwide
Chennai Express(source- IMDb)
The 2012 action comedy film Bol Bachchan was a box office hit, grossing Rs. 235 crore worldwide. The film was remade in Telugu as ‘Masala’ in 2013
Bol Bachchan(source- IMDb)
The film Singham starred Ajay Devgn in the lead role and was a box office success. It grossed Rs. 148 crores
Singham(source- IMDb)
Click Here
thanks for reading:
Celebs who aced bandhani print ensembles