Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

December 20, 2023

Rohit Shetty Movies

A fearless cop battles corruption with his fists and iconic dialogue "Aata Majhi Satakli"

Singham 

Image: Imdb

A man's humorous journey to scatter his late grandfather's ashes turns into a riotous adventure with unexpected love

Image: Imdb

 Chennai Express 

Hilarious chaos ensues when four friends cook up wild schemes to outsmart a strict blind couple

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited 

Image: Imdb

A blend of action and romance, this film reunites Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol against a backdrop of family feuds and criminal pasts

Dilwale 

Image: Imdb

A corrupt cop transforms into a righteous avenger after a life-altering incident, delivering justice with a dash of Shetty's trademark style

Simmba 

Image: Imdb

The madcap gang is back in a comedy of errors involving mistaken identities and suspicious spouses, 

Golmaal Returns 

Image: Imdb

A comedy of lies and mistaken identities unfolds as a man attempts to hide the truth Of him being a muslim

Bol Bachchan

Image: Imdb

The indomitable Singham returns to battle political corruption and terrorism in a high-octane sequel

Singham Returns 

Image: Imdb

All the Best: Fun Begins 

Image: Imdb

A laugh riot ensues when a man's attempt to impress his girlfriend results in a series of comical misunderstandings

A gripping action thriller that explores a terrorist plot to hijack an Indian airplane, testing the bravery of two military officers

Zameen 

Image: Imdb

