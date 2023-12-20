Heading 3
December 20, 2023
Rohit Shetty Movies
A fearless cop battles corruption with his fists and iconic dialogue "Aata Majhi Satakli"
Singham
A man's humorous journey to scatter his late grandfather's ashes turns into a riotous adventure with unexpected love
Chennai Express
Hilarious chaos ensues when four friends cook up wild schemes to outsmart a strict blind couple
Golmaal: Fun Unlimited
A blend of action and romance, this film reunites Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol against a backdrop of family feuds and criminal pasts
Dilwale
A corrupt cop transforms into a righteous avenger after a life-altering incident, delivering justice with a dash of Shetty's trademark style
Simmba
The madcap gang is back in a comedy of errors involving mistaken identities and suspicious spouses,
Golmaal Returns
A comedy of lies and mistaken identities unfolds as a man attempts to hide the truth Of him being a muslim
Bol Bachchan
The indomitable Singham returns to battle political corruption and terrorism in a high-octane sequel
Singham Returns
All the Best: Fun Begins
A laugh riot ensues when a man's attempt to impress his girlfriend results in a series of comical misunderstandings
A gripping action thriller that explores a terrorist plot to hijack an Indian airplane, testing the bravery of two military officers
Zameen
