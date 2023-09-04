Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 04, 2023
Rohit Shetty's 9 films in the 100 Cr club
Rohit Shetty, whose last film was a big disaster, is all set to return with bang. Known as the hit machine, the director has churned 9 consecutive 100 Crore grossers under his name
Rohit Shetty
Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram
The 2010 released comedy film, Golmaal 3 entered the 100 crore club with flying numbers. The film minted over 108 crores Nett. at the box office
Golmaal 3
Image: IMDb
Who can forget Ajay Devgn's iconic character of Bajirao Singham? The 2011 released cop action film raked over 100 crores nett. at the box office
Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram
Singham
The Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan starrer comedy drama, Bol Bachchan made a collection of 101 crores nett. at the box office
Bol Bachchan
Image: IMDb
Chennai Express
Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram
Rohit Shetty collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in Chennai Express. The comedy drama collected 207 crores nett. at the box office
The 2014 released second installment of Singham series clocked 140 crores nett. at the box office
Singham Returns
Image: IMDb
Dilwale didn't succeed much as per expectations but it also crossed 100 crores at the box office. The movie made a total of 139 crores mett. in its lifetime run
Dilwale
Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram
The comedy drama Golmaal Again released in 2017 and collected a huge amount of 205 crores nett. in its lifetime
Golmaal Again
Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram
The 2018 released cop drama film, Simmba raked over 239 crores nett. and turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office
Simmba
Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram
The Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer cop film, Sooryavanshi raked over 195 crores nett. at the box office even when theaters were allowed to open only at 50% occupancy
Sooryavanshi
Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram
On the work front, Rohit Shetty is presently working on the post production of his webseries, Indian Police Force. Other than that, the actor has already announced Singham 3 and Golmaal 5
Work Front
Video: Rohit Shetty's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.