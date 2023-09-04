Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 04, 2023

Rohit Shetty's 9 films in the 100 Cr club

Rohit Shetty, whose last film was a big disaster, is all set to return with bang. Known as the hit machine, the director has churned 9 consecutive 100 Crore grossers under his name

Rohit Shetty

Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram

The 2010 released comedy film, Golmaal 3 entered the 100 crore club with flying numbers. The film minted over 108 crores Nett. at the box office 

Golmaal 3

Image: IMDb 

Who can forget Ajay Devgn's iconic character of Bajirao Singham? The 2011 released cop action film raked over 100 crores nett. at the box office 

Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram 

Singham

The Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan starrer comedy drama, Bol Bachchan made a collection of 101 crores nett. at the box office 

Bol Bachchan 

Image: IMDb 

Chennai Express

Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram 

Rohit Shetty collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in Chennai Express. The comedy drama collected 207 crores nett. at the box office

The 2014 released second installment of Singham series clocked 140 crores nett. at the box office

 Singham Returns

Image: IMDb 

Dilwale didn't succeed much as per expectations but it also crossed 100 crores at the box office. The movie made a total of 139 crores mett. in its lifetime run

Dilwale

Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram 

The comedy drama Golmaal Again released in 2017 and collected a huge amount of 205 crores nett. in its lifetime 

Golmaal Again

Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram 

The 2018 released cop drama film, Simmba raked over 239 crores nett. and turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office

 Simmba

Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram 

The Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer cop film, Sooryavanshi raked over 195 crores nett. at the box office even when theaters were allowed to open only at 50% occupancy 

Sooryavanshi 

Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram 

On the work front, Rohit Shetty is presently working on the post production of his webseries, Indian Police Force. Other than that, the actor has already announced Singham 3 and Golmaal 5

Work Front

Video: Rohit Shetty's Instagram 

