Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

NOVEMBER 11, 2023

Rom-Com Spanish movies

My Fault

Image: imdb

Noah bid farewell to her hometown, boyfriend and friends to begin a new chapter of her life where she fell in love with her stepbrother Nick 

During a book tour, an isolated novelist and her handsome cover model find themselves caught in a kidnapping attempt which leads them to an unexpected journey

The Lost City 

Image: imdb

In the San Fernando Valley in 1973, Alana Kane and Gary Valentine’s coming-of-age revolves around the challenges and adventures of growing up 

Licorice Pizza

Image: imdb

Cher, the rich and shallow holds the top position at Beverly Hills High School where she encourages two teachers to begin their romantic journey

 Clueless

Image: imdb

The assertive young woman crosses paths with an equally confident man, sparking an intense and passionate romance

Lie with Me

Image: imdb

During a summer getaway in Spain, two close friends find themselves attracted towards an artist whose tempestuous wife is ready to re-enter the picture

Vicky Cristina Barcelona

Image: imdb

A cop turns con man, when imprisoned finds his second love for whom he can go to any lengths to be together

 I Love you Philip Morris

Image: imdb

The story is about two young women who share a transformative experience in a hotel room

Room in Rome

Image: imdb

Cashback

Image: imdb

After a heart-wrenching breakup, Ben takes a late-night shift to kill insomnia where his imagination runs wild

During a trip to Paris, a screenwriter gets an unexpected experience as he gets transported to the 1920s every midnight

Midnight in Paris

Image: imdb

