NOVEMBER 11, 2023
Rom-Com Spanish movies
My Fault
Noah bid farewell to her hometown, boyfriend and friends to begin a new chapter of her life where she fell in love with her stepbrother Nick
During a book tour, an isolated novelist and her handsome cover model find themselves caught in a kidnapping attempt which leads them to an unexpected journey
The Lost City
In the San Fernando Valley in 1973, Alana Kane and Gary Valentine’s coming-of-age revolves around the challenges and adventures of growing up
Licorice Pizza
Cher, the rich and shallow holds the top position at Beverly Hills High School where she encourages two teachers to begin their romantic journey
Clueless
The assertive young woman crosses paths with an equally confident man, sparking an intense and passionate romance
Lie with Me
During a summer getaway in Spain, two close friends find themselves attracted towards an artist whose tempestuous wife is ready to re-enter the picture
Vicky Cristina Barcelona
A cop turns con man, when imprisoned finds his second love for whom he can go to any lengths to be together
I Love you Philip Morris
The story is about two young women who share a transformative experience in a hotel room
Room in Rome
Cashback
After a heart-wrenching breakup, Ben takes a late-night shift to kill insomnia where his imagination runs wild
During a trip to Paris, a screenwriter gets an unexpected experience as he gets transported to the 1920s every midnight
Midnight in Paris
