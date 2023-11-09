Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

November 09, 2023

Rom coms starring Imran Khan

Imran Khan, the charming Bollywood heartthrob, has graced the silver screen with his charismatic performances in a variety of romantic comedies. From his debut in “Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na”, he made sure to make you laugh, cry, and fall in love

Imran Khan

Images: Imdb

Imran's debut film as a lead actor is a coming-of-age rom-com that tells the story of two best friends, Aditi and Jai. Imran's portrayal of the lovable Jai was a hit with audiences

Images: Imdb

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008)

In this quirky film, Imran plays Jay, a cynic who works on romantic Bollywood films. His life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with a romantic, Simran, played by Sonam Kapoor

I Hate Luv Story (2010)

Images: Imdb

Imran stars as Abhay, opposite Deepika Padukone, in this coming-of-age love story. The film explores the complexities of modern relationships and the choices young couples must make

Break Ke Baad (2010)

Images: Imdb

This rom-com sees Imran as Kush, who is on a mission to find the perfect bride for his brother, leading to hilarious and heartwarming situations

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011)

Images: Imdb

A departure from traditional rom-coms, "Delhi Belly," is a dark comedy in which Imran plays Tashi, a journalist caught up in a chaotic, hilarious series of events involving crime, love, and a stolen diamond

Delhi Belly (2011)

Images: Imdb

Imran stars as the uptight and introverted Rahul, who embarks on a spontaneous adventure with the free-spirited Riana, portrayed by Kareena Kapoor

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012)

Images: Imdb

In this satirical comedy, Imran plays Matru, a social activist who becomes entangled in the eccentric world of Mandola, a wealthy industrialist. The film explores social issues with humor and wit

Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola (2013)

Images: Imdb

Gori Tere Pyaar Mein (2013)

Images: Imdb

Imran Khan and Kareena Kapoor reunite in this rom-com where he plays Sriram, a man who chases his love across the countryside

This unconventional rom-com features Imran as Maddy and Kangana Ranaut as Payal. The film navigates the complexities of a live-in relationship and the rollercoaster of emotions that come with it

Katti Batti (2015)

Images: Imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here