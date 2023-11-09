Heading 3
Rom coms starring Imran Khan
Imran Khan, the charming Bollywood heartthrob, has graced the silver screen with his charismatic performances in a variety of romantic comedies. From his debut in “Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na”, he made sure to make you laugh, cry, and fall in love
Imran's debut film as a lead actor is a coming-of-age rom-com that tells the story of two best friends, Aditi and Jai. Imran's portrayal of the lovable Jai was a hit with audiences
Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008)
In this quirky film, Imran plays Jay, a cynic who works on romantic Bollywood films. His life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with a romantic, Simran, played by Sonam Kapoor
I Hate Luv Story (2010)
Imran stars as Abhay, opposite Deepika Padukone, in this coming-of-age love story. The film explores the complexities of modern relationships and the choices young couples must make
Break Ke Baad (2010)
This rom-com sees Imran as Kush, who is on a mission to find the perfect bride for his brother, leading to hilarious and heartwarming situations
Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011)
A departure from traditional rom-coms, "Delhi Belly," is a dark comedy in which Imran plays Tashi, a journalist caught up in a chaotic, hilarious series of events involving crime, love, and a stolen diamond
Delhi Belly (2011)
Imran stars as the uptight and introverted Rahul, who embarks on a spontaneous adventure with the free-spirited Riana, portrayed by Kareena Kapoor
Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012)
In this satirical comedy, Imran plays Matru, a social activist who becomes entangled in the eccentric world of Mandola, a wealthy industrialist. The film explores social issues with humor and wit
Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola (2013)
Gori Tere Pyaar Mein (2013)
Imran Khan and Kareena Kapoor reunite in this rom-com where he plays Sriram, a man who chases his love across the countryside
This unconventional rom-com features Imran as Maddy and Kangana Ranaut as Payal. The film navigates the complexities of a live-in relationship and the rollercoaster of emotions that come with it
Katti Batti (2015)
