Pratyusha Dash

august 10, 2024

Entertainment

Romance K-dramas of 2024 to check out

The queen of department stores and the prince of supermarkets navigate a marital crisis, only to discover the miraculous resurgence of their love

Image Credits- tvN

Queen of Tears

A secret and heartwarming real-life romance unfolds between veteran academy instructor and her charismatic former student, who returns after a decade and reignites her heart

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

Image Credits- JTBC

An unexpected and thrilling romance blossoms between Seo Ji Hwan, a reformed gang member, and Go Eun Ha, a children's content creator

My Sweet Mobster

Image Credits- JTBC

Jae Rim yearns for her own Cinderella story and sees Cha Min as her dream man. Yet, she encounters numerous issues, especially as her prospective prince remains skeptical about love

Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale

Image Credits- JTBC

Shin Yoon Bok, a modern Confucian scholar, and Kim Hong Do, a woman weary of societal disrespect, embark on a transformative journey that challenges norms

Dare to Love Me

Image Credits- KBS2

A romantic comedy set in Joseon, where a crown prince finds himself at the mercy of a woman destined to become the princess

Missing Crown Prince

Image Credits- MBN

After top star Ryu Sun Jae's death, his devoted fan Im Sol travels back to their high school days, determined to protect him. This destined romance is where missed connections in time find each other

Lovely Runner

Image Credits- tvN

Once blessed with superpowers, a family begins losing them under life's pressures. Their fortunes shift when a mysterious woman offers them a chance to reclaim their abilities and change their lives

The Atypical Family

Image Credits- JTBC

After an accidental kiss triggers a body swap, two people with opposing ideologies struggle to navigate each other's lives

Branding in Seongsu

Image Credits- U+ Mobile TV

When a woman witnesses her best friend having an affair with her husband and is murdered by them, she travels back in time to alter her fate and exact revenge

Marry My Husband

Image Credits- tvN

