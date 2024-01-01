Romance K-dramas of 2024 to check out
The queen of department stores and the prince of supermarkets navigate a marital crisis, only to discover the miraculous resurgence of their love
Image Credits- tvN
Queen of Tears
A secret and heartwarming real-life romance unfolds between veteran academy instructor and her charismatic former student, who returns after a decade and reignites her heart
The Midnight Romance in Hagwon
Image Credits- JTBC
An unexpected and thrilling romance blossoms between Seo Ji Hwan, a reformed gang member, and Go Eun Ha, a children's content creator
My Sweet Mobster
Image Credits- JTBC
Jae Rim yearns for her own Cinderella story and sees Cha Min as her dream man. Yet, she encounters numerous issues, especially as her prospective prince remains skeptical about love
Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale
Image Credits- JTBC
Shin Yoon Bok, a modern Confucian scholar, and Kim Hong Do, a woman weary of societal disrespect, embark on a transformative journey that challenges norms
Dare to Love Me
Image Credits- KBS2
A romantic comedy set in Joseon, where a crown prince finds himself at the mercy of a woman destined to become the princess
Missing Crown Prince
Image Credits- MBN
After top star Ryu Sun Jae's death, his devoted fan Im Sol travels back to their high school days, determined to protect him. This destined romance is where missed connections in time find each other
Lovely Runner
Image Credits- tvN
Once blessed with superpowers, a family begins losing them under life's pressures. Their fortunes shift when a mysterious woman offers them a chance to reclaim their abilities and change their lives
The Atypical Family
Image Credits- JTBC
After an accidental kiss triggers a body swap, two people with opposing ideologies struggle to navigate each other's lives
Branding in Seongsu
Image Credits- U+ Mobile TV
When a woman witnesses her best friend having an affair with her husband and is murdered by them, she travels back in time to alter her fate and exact revenge
Marry My Husband
Image Credits- tvN