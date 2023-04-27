Heading 3

APRIL 27, 2023

Romantic films by Imtiaz Ali

The 2012 movie shows a love triangle between  best friends, two girls and a man starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty

Cocktail

Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone star in an old-school romantic film that declares its love for a modern man who has just broken up with his girlfriend

Love Aaj Kal

One of Imtiaz Ali's best with a great story and music. The film also has some famous iconic dialogues

Jab We Met

A very emotional and at the same time difficult story - perfectly addresses the struggles of the heart and soul

Tamasha

The movie was more than just finding the ring. “What You seek is seeking you“, being its underlying message

Jab Harry Met Sejal

One of the masterpieces of 2011 as well the best album. It was not just a movie but an experience of a lifetime

Rockstar

A young woman finds herself kidnapped and held for ransom just before her wedding. As the first few days passed, she began to bond with her captors

Highway

Stepping out of ancient legends set in modern-day Kashmir, Laila Majnu confronts issues affecting today's youth. A passionate love story develops as they chat with their hostile families

Laila Majnu

A young man is forced into marriage with a girl, but they secretly become friends, although the girl refuses to marry. As things get complicated, the two start relationships with different people and realize they're in love with each other

Socha na tha

Abay Deol is a charming actor and his acting is really smooth and natural in this film. Stories don’t always have happy endings as proven in this film

Ahista Ahista

