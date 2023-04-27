APRIL 27, 2023
Romantic films by Imtiaz Ali
Image : IMDb
The 2012 movie shows a love triangle between best friends, two girls and a man starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty
Cocktail
Image : IMDb
Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone star in an old-school romantic film that declares its love for a modern man who has just broken up with his girlfriend
Love Aaj Kal
Image : IMDb
One of Imtiaz Ali's best with a great story and music. The film also has some famous iconic dialogues
Jab We Met
Image : IMDb
A very emotional and at the same time difficult story - perfectly addresses the struggles of the heart and soul
Tamasha
Image : IMDb
The movie was more than just finding the ring. “What You seek is seeking you“, being its underlying message
Jab Harry Met Sejal
Image : IMDb
One of the masterpieces of 2011 as well the best album. It was not just a movie but an experience of a lifetime
Rockstar
Image : IMDb
A young woman finds herself kidnapped and held for ransom just before her wedding. As the first few days passed, she began to bond with her captors
Highway
Image : IMDb
Stepping out of ancient legends set in modern-day Kashmir, Laila Majnu confronts issues affecting today's youth. A passionate love story develops as they chat with their hostile families
Laila Majnu
Image : IMDb
A young man is forced into marriage with a girl, but they secretly become friends, although the girl refuses to marry. As things get complicated, the two start relationships with different people and realize they're in love with each other
Socha na tha
Image : IMDb
Abay Deol is a charming actor and his acting is really smooth and natural in this film. Stories don’t always have happy endings as proven in this film
Ahista Ahista
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.