Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 13, 2023

Entertainment

Romantic K-dramas to binge with your partner 

A rich South Korean heiress accidentally lands in North Korea, where she meets a stoic captain. Together, they navigate love against all odds

Image:  tvN

Crash Landing on You

This military romance follows a surgeon and a soldier as they find love amidst dangerous missions and life-saving operations

Image:  KBS2

Descendants of the Sun

A goblin seeks a human bride to end his immortal life but discovers a deeper connection with her. Supernatural romance at its finest

Image:  tvN

Goblin

An alien who's been on Earth for 400 years falls in love with a famous actress, weaving a tale of timeless romance and heartwarming moments

Image:  SBS

My Love from the Star

In a world where dreams can predict the future, a young woman and a prosecutor work together to prevent tragedy and find love along the way

While You Were Sleeping

Image:  SBS

A psychiatric ward employee and a children's book author with a traumatic past navigate love, healing, and acceptance

Image:  tvN

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

A dedicated art curator leads a secret life as a devoted fangirl, but her world turns upside down when her boss discovers her hidden passion

Image:  tvN

Her Private Life

A woman with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard for a CEO with a dark past, leading to a delightful mix of romance and comedy

Image:  JTBC

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

When a narcissistic vice chairman realizes his secretary is ready to quit, he discovers his feelings for her run much deeper than he thought

Image:  tvN

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Set in the late '80s, this drama revolves around five friends and their families, exploring the complexities of love, friendship, and growing up

Image:  tvN

Reply 1988

