The story is about a teen girl who tries to set her lovesick best friend up with a guy her best friend likes. But things started getting complicated, as she mistakes the guy her best friend likes and has to choose between love and friendship.
20th Century girl
Source: Netflix
The story revolves around a girl who works at a bakery and how she indirectly exchanges stories with a guy on a radio program and how they both fell in love but somehow their timings never seem to match
Tune in for Love
Source: Netflix
The story is about a man who got a wedding invitation from his first love and how he reminisces about the good times and the ups and downs they went through together.
On Your Wedding Day
Source: Opus Pictures
The story is about a woman who died, leaving her husband and young son. But suddenly comes back to life during the rainy season, with no memories of her past life, but she has to go back when the rainy season ends.
Be With You
Source: Netflix
The story is about a guy who is a furniture designer and also wakes up in a different body every day and falls in love with a woman at his workplace and the circumstances he had to go through because of his problem.
The Beauty Inside
Source: Next Entertainment World
Love and Leashes is about two co-workers and their secret and sensual romantic desires.
Love and Leashes
Source: Netflix
The story is about a girl who was sent to a country house because of her health, and how she encounters a feral boy and tries to civilize him. But there were more things she didn't know about him
A Werewolf Boy
Source: CJ Entertainment
The story tells us about a couple who loves each other but their life took a drastic change after finding out about the 27 years old Girl’s Alzheimer’s disease.
A Moment to Remember
Source: CJ Entertainment
The movie is basically about a man who is a magician and falls in love with a girl with a unique sense of seeing ghosts.
Spellbound
Source: CJ Entertainment
A romantic comedy film about a couple enduring all highs and lows and trying to survive a long-distance relationship
Sweet & Sour
Source: Netflix