Romantic Phrases In Korean 

Hemelin Darlong

MAY 17, 2023

Entertainment

A love confession

Na-Neun Neo-Reul Sa-Rang-Hae – I love you 

Addressing a loved one

Nae Sa-Rang – My love

When asking for help or admitting the need for a significant other

Dang-Sin-I Pil-Yo-Hae – I need you

Confessing your thoughts about them

Neo-Reul Saeng-Gak-Hae – I think of you

Expressing the need for physical presence beside you

Nae Gyeot-e Iss-Eo-Jwo – Stay by my side

Admitting that the absence of your lover is making you want to see them

Neo-Mu Bo-Go-Shi-Peo – I miss you so much

Confessing that there’s only them in your heart

Nae Ma-Eum-Sog-e Dang-Sin-i Iss-eo – You are in my heart

Wording your thoughts of constantly wanting to be with your loved one

Neo-Wa Ham-Kke-Ha-Go Ship-eo – I want to be with you

A cute nickname or compliment for your lover

Nae Sa-Rang-Seu-Reo-Un Sa-ram – My lovely person

A promise of being together for a long time

Yeong-Won-Hi Ham-Kke-Hae-Ja – Let's be together forever

