A love confession
Na-Neun Neo-Reul Sa-Rang-Hae – I love you
Addressing a loved one
Nae Sa-Rang – My love
When asking for help or admitting the need for a significant other
Dang-Sin-I Pil-Yo-Hae – I need you
Confessing your thoughts about them
Neo-Reul Saeng-Gak-Hae – I think of you
Expressing the need for physical presence beside you
Nae Gyeot-e Iss-Eo-Jwo – Stay by my side
Admitting that the absence of your lover is making you want to see them
Neo-Mu Bo-Go-Shi-Peo – I miss you so much
Confessing that there’s only them in your heart
Nae Ma-Eum-Sog-e Dang-Sin-i Iss-eo – You are in my heart
Wording your thoughts of constantly wanting to be with your loved one
Neo-Wa Ham-Kke-Ha-Go Ship-eo – I want to be with you
A cute nickname or compliment for your lover
Nae Sa-Rang-Seu-Reo-Un Sa-ram – My lovely person
A promise of being together for a long time
Yeong-Won-Hi Ham-Kke-Hae-Ja – Let's be together forever
