APRIL 21, 2023
Romantic South Indian Movies
Source: Imdb
A romantic-comedy-drama that follows a man's journey through three stages of love, exploring the joys and pains of love, and the importance of letting go of the past to move forward in life directed by Alphonse Puthren starring Nivin Pauly and Sai Pallavi
Premam
Source: Imdb
O Kadhal Kanmani is a Tamil romantic drama film directed by Mani Ratnam, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen. It portrays the complexities of modern relationships as two young professionals enter a live-in relationship with no strings attached but gradually fall in love
O Kadhal Kanmani
A Malayalam romantic-drama film directed by R.S. Vimal, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy Thiruvothu. It is based on the true story of a couple from different religious backgrounds who face societal opposition to their love, and the sacrifices they make to be together
Source: Imdb
Ennu Ninte Moideen
The story of a young man who accidentally meets a woman and they decide to pretend to be in a relationship to achieve their individual goals. However, as they spend more time together, their fake relationship turns into a real one starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Varma
Source: Imdb
Pelli choopulu
Source: Imdb
Geetha Govindam
A Telugu romantic-comedy movie directed by Parasuram, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. It follows the story of a man who falls in love with a woman he meets on a bus journey, but various misunderstandings and comical situations cause complications before they eventually fall in love
Directed by Madhu C. Narayanan and stars Shane Nigam and Anna Ben in the lead roles. It is a romantic drama that tells the story of four brothers living in a remote fishing village in Kerala, and how their lives change when a young woman comes into their lives. The movie explores themes of family, love, and societal norms
Source: Imdb
Kumbalangi Nights
Jaanu was directed by C. Prem Kumar and stars Sharwanand and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. It is a romantic drama that tells the story of two former school sweethearts who meet again after many years and revisit their past memories and the decisions that led them apart
Source: Imdb
Jaanu
Sita Ramam featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, is a story about how a soldier's life transforms after getting a letter from Sita; they fall in love. What follows next, forms the plot of the story
Source: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Sita Ramam
It is a romantic drama that tells the story of the ups and downs in the life of the lead character, and his quest for true love with Krishna and Milana Nagaraj in the lead roles
Source: Imdb
Love Mocktail
The Tamil movie "Karnan" was directed by Mari Selvaraj and stars Dhanush and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead roles. It is an action-packed drama with some romantic elements
Source: Dhanush Instagram
Karnan
