Romcom K-dramas to binge with your partner
A sweet rom-com exploring self-love and acceptance as a college student undergoes plastic surgery
Image: JTBC.
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Workplace romance unfolds as a narcissistic CEO realizes his feelings for his capable secretary. A delightful mix of humor and heart
Image: tvN.
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
A heartwarming tale of young love and personal growth set against the backdrop of a sports university. A fun and uplifting watch
Image: MBC.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo
A unique blend of romance and comedy as a strong young woman becomes a bodyguard for a CEO, leading to unexpected love
Strong Woman Do Bong-soon
Image: JTBC.
Art curator by day, K-pop fangirl by night – a charming rom-com exploring the secret life of a devoted fan
Her Private Life
Image: tvN.
You're Beautiful
Image: SBS.
Hilarious mishaps unfold when a girl poses as her twin brother to join a boy band. A classic gender-bending romantic comedy
A high school rom-com where an academically challenged girl's life turns upside down when she crosses paths with an arrogant but charming genius
Playful Kiss
Image: MBC.
A supernatural rom-com featuring a woman who can see ghosts and the CEO who helps her find solace
The Master's Sun
Image: SBS.
A modern-day Cinderella story where a young woman finds herself living with three wealthy cousins. Romance and familial bonds intertwine
Cinderella and Four Knights
Image: tvN.
Click Here
An amnesiac chaebol heir experiences life and love in a humble neighborhood. Quirky and heartwarming with a focus on personal rediscovery
Shopping King Louie
Image: MBC