Pujya Doss

January 25, 2024

Entertainment

Rookie K-drama actors to watch out for

Kang Tae Oh's standout role as Lee Young Hwa in "Run On" showcased his undeniable screen presence, drawing viewers with his charming portrayal of an art student.

Image:  JTBC

Kang Tae Oh

From "Extraordinary You" to "The Penthouse," Kim Young Dae's rapid rise stems from more than looks his impressive acting skills promise starring roles ahead.

Image:  SBS

Kim Young Dae

After leaving an impact in "Mr. Queen," Na In Woo's graceful takeover of "River Where the Moon Rises" impressed fans, eagerly anticipating his future projects.

Image:  tvN

Na In Woo

Proving himself in "Once Again" and "Love Alarm," Ki Do Hoon's starring role in "Scripting Your Destiny" solidifies his journey toward becoming a leading man.

Ki Do Hoon

Image:  Netflix

Shin Seung Ho's strong charisma, showcased in "Moments Of 18," sets the stage for his burgeoning career, with more captivating K-drama roles on the horizon.

Shin Seung Ho 

Image:  JTBC

Ryu Kyung Soo

Image:  JTBC

From diverse roles to breakthrough performances in "Itaewon Class" and "Lovestruck in the City," Ryu Kyung Soo is poised to become a bigger star.

Debuting in "True Beauty," Kim Min Gi's charm as Lim Ju Young won hearts, gathering a massive following and leaving fans eager for his next project.

Kim Min Gi

Image:  tvN

From "Extraordinary You" to "Oh My Baby," Jung Gun Joo's memorable roles showcase his sweet nature, with a promising turn as the second lead in "Monthly House."

Jung Gun Joo

Image:  MBC

Recognized for talent since "Fourth Place," Jung Ga Ram's strong on-screen presence and fame from "Love Alarm" hint at even greater recognition ahead.

Jung Ga Ram

Image:  Netflix

Despite debuting recently, Bae Hyun Sung's roles in hits like "What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim" and "Hospital Playlist" demonstrate his ability to captivate viewers.

Bae Hyun Sung 

Image:  KBS2

