Rookie K-drama actors to watch out for
Kang Tae Oh's standout role as Lee Young Hwa in "Run On" showcased his undeniable screen presence, drawing viewers with his charming portrayal of an art student.
Image: JTBC
Kang Tae Oh
From "Extraordinary You" to "The Penthouse," Kim Young Dae's rapid rise stems from more than looks his impressive acting skills promise starring roles ahead.
Image: SBS
Kim Young Dae
After leaving an impact in "Mr. Queen," Na In Woo's graceful takeover of "River Where the Moon Rises" impressed fans, eagerly anticipating his future projects.
Image: tvN
Na In Woo
Proving himself in "Once Again" and "Love Alarm," Ki Do Hoon's starring role in "Scripting Your Destiny" solidifies his journey toward becoming a leading man.
Ki Do Hoon
Image: Netflix
Shin Seung Ho's strong charisma, showcased in "Moments Of 18," sets the stage for his burgeoning career, with more captivating K-drama roles on the horizon.
Shin Seung Ho
Image: JTBC
Ryu Kyung Soo
Image: JTBC
From diverse roles to breakthrough performances in "Itaewon Class" and "Lovestruck in the City," Ryu Kyung Soo is poised to become a bigger star.
Debuting in "True Beauty," Kim Min Gi's charm as Lim Ju Young won hearts, gathering a massive following and leaving fans eager for his next project.
Kim Min Gi
Image: tvN
From "Extraordinary You" to "Oh My Baby," Jung Gun Joo's memorable roles showcase his sweet nature, with a promising turn as the second lead in "Monthly House."
Jung Gun Joo
Image: MBC
Recognized for talent since "Fourth Place," Jung Ga Ram's strong on-screen presence and fame from "Love Alarm" hint at even greater recognition ahead.
Jung Ga Ram
Image: Netflix
Despite debuting recently, Bae Hyun Sung's roles in hits like "What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim" and "Hospital Playlist" demonstrate his ability to captivate viewers.
Bae Hyun Sung
Image: KBS2