Rookie K-pop groups to stan in 2023
Vedangi Joshi
mar 11, 2023
Image Credit: ADOR
NewJeans
NewJeans is a Korean girl group consisting of five members, whose debut has become one of the most talked about K-pop debuts ever
Image Credit: M25
CLASS:y
The girl group is formed through the reality competition show My Teenage Girl, it has seven members, they debuted on 5 May 2022
Image Credit: P Nation
TNX
TNX is a boy band formed through the survival audition program ‘LOUD’ by P Nation, the group is well known and climbing the ladder of its success
Image Credit: ATTRAKT
FIFTY FIFTY
This girls group consists of four members, they debuted on 18 November 2022 with the single ‘Higher’ from their first album THE FIFTY
Image Credit: Yuehua Entertainment
TEMPEST
TEMPEST is becoming quite popular day by day, the boys debuted on March 2 2022 with their album ‘It’s ME, it’s WE’
Image Credit: MODHAUS
TripleS
TripleS is girl K-pop band who started their per-debut actives from May 2022, they made their official debut as a group on 13 February 2023
Image Credit: JYP Entertainment
NMIXX
NMIXX is one of the well known girls K-pop band formed by SQU4D. The group debuted on February 22, 2022
Image Credit: XG’s Instagram
XG
XG made their debut on March 18 2022 by releasing their digital single Tippy Toe and are receiving rave reviews
Image Credit: FirstOne Entertainment
NINE.i
NINE.i is a 10 member boy group, they debuted on 30 March 2022, with some members competing on survival shows
Image Credit: HYBE, Source Music
LE SSERAFIM
LE SSERAFIM is a girl group which debuted on May 2 2022, by releasing their album FEARLESS
