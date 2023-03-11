Heading 3

Rookie K-pop groups to stan in 2023 

mar 11, 2023

Image Credit: ADOR 

NewJeans 

 NewJeans is a Korean girl group consisting of five members, whose debut has become one of the most talked about K-pop debuts ever 

 Image Credit: M25

CLASS:y 

The girl group is formed through the reality competition show My Teenage Girl, it has seven members, they debuted on 5 May 2022 

Image Credit: P Nation

TNX 

TNX is a boy band formed through the survival audition program ‘LOUD’ by P Nation, the group is well known and climbing the ladder of its success 

Image Credit: ATTRAKT

 FIFTY FIFTY

This girls group consists of four members, they debuted on 18 November 2022 with the single ‘Higher’ from their first album THE FIFTY 

Image Credit: Yuehua Entertainment 

TEMPEST 

TEMPEST is becoming quite popular day by day, the boys debuted on March 2 2022 with their album ‘It’s ME, it’s WE’

Image Credit: MODHAUS 

TripleS 

TripleS is girl K-pop band who started their per-debut actives from May 2022, they made their official debut as a group on 13 February 2023 

 Image Credit: JYP Entertainment

NMIXX 

NMIXX is one of the well known girls K-pop band formed by SQU4D. The group debuted on February 22, 2022

Image Credit: XG’s Instagram 

XG 

XG made their debut on March 18 2022 by releasing their digital single Tippy Toe and are receiving rave reviews

Image Credit: FirstOne Entertainment

 NINE.i 

NINE.i is a 10 member boy group, they debuted on 30 March 2022, with some members competing on survival shows

 Image Credit: HYBE, Source Music 

LE SSERAFIM 

LE SSERAFIM is a girl group which debuted on May 2 2022, by releasing their album FEARLESS

