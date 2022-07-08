Heading 3
Royal Couples: PDA moments
JULY 08, 2022
Image: Getty Images
Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding was nothing short of a fairytale and this balcony kiss remains special to this day
William and Kate
Image: Getty Images
This adorable photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they shared a sweet embrace on stage during Global Citizen Live event is beyond amazing
Sweet Embrace
Image: Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sweetly held hands as they arrived for the Invictus Games opening ceremony earlier this year
Holding Hands
Image: Getty Images
Following his team's win at a charity Polo game, the Duke of Cambridge sweetly planted a kiss on Kate Middleton's cheek in this adorable click
Polo Romance
Image: Getty Images
There's no sweeter way to express love for your partner than to gently hold on to their arm like the way Kate Middleton does in this cute photo
Cute Arm Hold
Image: Getty Images
This photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is special given how sweetly the Duchess of Sussex has clasped her hands around Prince Harry's hands
Love-filled Click
Image: Getty Images
This black and white photo of a young Queen Elizabeth holding onto Prince Philip's arm from years ago is beyond special
Vintage Love
Image: Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding was the stuff of dreams and this photo further shows us how lovestruck the couple was
Wedding Kiss
Image: Getty Images
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall linked arms during one of their appearances for a public event
Linked Arms
Image: Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surely know how to make a red carpet entry and this photo of the duo making a hand-in-hand appearance is all about that
Red Carpet
