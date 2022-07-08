Heading 3

Royal Couples: PDA moments

Image: Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding was nothing short of a fairytale and this balcony kiss remains special to this day

William and Kate

Image: Getty Images

This adorable photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they shared a sweet embrace on stage during Global Citizen Live event is beyond amazing

Sweet Embrace

Image: Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sweetly held hands as they arrived for the Invictus Games opening ceremony earlier this year

Holding Hands

Image: Getty Images

Following his team's win at a charity Polo game, the Duke of Cambridge sweetly planted a kiss on Kate Middleton's cheek in this adorable click

Polo Romance

Image: Getty Images

There's no sweeter way to express love for your partner than to gently hold on to their arm like the way Kate Middleton does in this cute photo

Cute Arm Hold

Image: Getty Images

This photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is special given how sweetly the Duchess of Sussex has clasped her hands around Prince Harry's hands

Love-filled Click

Image: Getty Images

This black and white photo of a young Queen Elizabeth holding onto Prince Philip's arm from years ago is beyond special

Vintage Love

Image: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding was the stuff of dreams and this photo further shows us how lovestruck the couple was

Wedding Kiss

Image: Getty Images

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall linked arms during one of their appearances for a public event

Linked Arms

Image: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surely know how to make a red carpet entry and this photo of the duo making a hand-in-hand appearance is all about that

Red Carpet

