Heading 3
Royal Family's Palace Balcony Moments
Surabhi Redkar
JUNE 02, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
This photo from 1963 captures Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip waving from the balcony at Buckingham Palace after a Trooping of the Colour Ceremony
Famous Balcony Wave
Image: Getty Images
This photo is from Princess Diana's first appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony after her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981
Princess Diana
Image: Getty Images
This photo captures Prince William giving a goofy expression while standing alongside grandmother Queen Elizabeth and mom Princess Diana on the Buckingham Palace balcony
Prince William & Queen Elizabeth
Image: Getty Images
This photo of Prince Harry and Prince William along with Queen Elizabeth and Duke of Edinburgh from 2003 Trooping the Colour ceremony is a sweet click
Royal Siblings
Image: Getty Images
This 2016 photo is special as Queen Elizabeth waves at the crowds alongside her great-grandchildren, William and Kate's kids, Pince George and Princess Charlotte
Great Grandchildren
Image: Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had accompanied Queen Elizabeth on the Buckingham Palace balcony for a special celebration in 2018
Harry and Meghan
Image: Getty Images
Prince William and Kate Middleton's romantic kiss on the Buckingham Palace balcony after their royal wedding will always remain special
Royal Wedding
Image: Getty Images
Following the death of Prince Philip last year, 2022 will mark the first time that Queen Elizabeth will make solo appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
Image: Getty Images
One of the best photos from Prince Harry's childhood happens to be the one where he can be seen sticking his tongue out during the Trooping the Colour ceremony
Prince Harry's iconic snap
Image: Getty Images
Another memorable moment from the balcony appearances also happens to be this photo of Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry from 2012
The Best Trio
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Actors who featured in singer KK’s songs