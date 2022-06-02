Heading 3

Royal Family's Palace Balcony Moments

JUNE 02, 2022

Image: Getty Images

This photo from 1963 captures Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip waving from the balcony at Buckingham Palace after a Trooping of the Colour Ceremony

Famous Balcony Wave

Image: Getty Images

This photo is from Princess Diana's first appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony after her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981

Princess Diana

Image: Getty Images

This photo captures Prince William giving a goofy expression while standing alongside grandmother Queen Elizabeth and mom Princess Diana on the Buckingham Palace balcony

Prince William & Queen Elizabeth

Image: Getty Images

This photo of Prince Harry and Prince William along with Queen Elizabeth and Duke of Edinburgh from 2003 Trooping the Colour ceremony is a sweet click

Royal Siblings

Image: Getty Images

This 2016 photo is special as Queen Elizabeth waves at the crowds alongside her great-grandchildren, William and Kate's kids, Pince George and Princess Charlotte

Great Grandchildren 

Image: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had accompanied Queen Elizabeth on the Buckingham Palace balcony for a special celebration in 2018

Harry and Meghan

Image: Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton's romantic kiss on the Buckingham Palace balcony after their royal wedding will always remain special

Royal Wedding

Image: Getty Images

Following the death of Prince Philip last year, 2022 will mark the first time that Queen Elizabeth will make solo appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

Image: Getty Images

One of the best photos from Prince Harry's childhood happens to be the one where he can be seen sticking his tongue out during the Trooping the Colour ceremony

Prince Harry's iconic snap

Image: Getty Images

Another memorable moment from the balcony appearances also happens to be this photo of Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry from 2012

The Best Trio

