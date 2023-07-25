Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Hitarthi Shah

Fashion

JULY 25, 2023

 RRKPK: Alia and Ranveer's promotional looks

Image: Karan Johar’s Instagram

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film promises to be a mass entertainer

Rocky Aur Rani

Image: Karan Johar’s Instagram

The film is directed by Karan Johar who is coming back to directorial role after 7 years

Director

Image: Karan Johar’s Instagram

Film

While the cast has been busy promoting the much-awaited film, take a look at their looks

Image: Manish Malhotra’s Instagram

Alia looked stunning in the color block saree by Manish Malhotra

Pretty in Pink

Image: Eka Lakhani’s Instagram

The Bajirao Mastani star aces the look effortlessly in a outfit from Versace

Effortless

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia took the classic route in a bespoke multi-hued saree by Manish Malhotra

Classic

Image: Eka Lakhani’s Instagram

Ranveer looks dapper in the black tuxedo by Gaurav Gupta

Suited Up

Image: I.I.M.U.N.’s Instagram

The stars are busy acing up their fashion game. While Ranveer stuns in an all white fit, Alia exudes elegance in the ocean blue saree

Promotional affair

Image: Dharma Production’s Instagram

The duo looked radiant And regal when they turned showstoppers at Manish Malhotra’s fashion show

Ramp Walk

Image: Karan Johar’s Instagram

The film is the most awaited Hindi film of the year and is set to release on 28th July

Release

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here