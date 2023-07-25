pinkvilla
Hitarthi Shah
Fashion
JULY 25, 2023
RRKPK: Alia and Ranveer's promotional looks
Image: Karan Johar’s Instagram
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film promises to be a mass entertainer
Rocky Aur Rani
Image: Karan Johar’s Instagram
The film is directed by Karan Johar who is coming back to directorial role after 7 years
Director
Image: Karan Johar’s Instagram
Film
While the cast has been busy promoting the much-awaited film, take a look at their looks
Image: Manish Malhotra’s Instagram
Alia looked stunning in the color block saree by Manish Malhotra
Pretty in Pink
Image: Eka Lakhani’s Instagram
The Bajirao Mastani star aces the look effortlessly in a outfit from Versace
Effortless
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Alia took the classic route in a bespoke multi-hued saree by Manish Malhotra
Classic
Image: Eka Lakhani’s Instagram
Ranveer looks dapper in the black tuxedo by Gaurav Gupta
Suited Up
Image: I.I.M.U.N.’s Instagram
The stars are busy acing up their fashion game. While Ranveer stuns in an all white fit, Alia exudes elegance in the ocean blue saree
Promotional affair
Image: Dharma Production’s Instagram
The duo looked radiant And regal when they turned showstoppers at Manish Malhotra’s fashion show
Ramp Walk
Image: Karan Johar’s Instagram
The film is the most awaited Hindi film of the year and is set to release on 28th July
Release
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.