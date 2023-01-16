Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

JAN 16, 2023

RRR to Kantara: South Oscar race 2023

Image: IMDb

As the initial lists for Oscar nominations this year have started rolling in, there are some exciting movies from the South cinema in the running

Oscar nominations

Image: IMDb

Firstly, let us talk about SS Rajamouli's period action drama, RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The project has received a lot of accolades at the international level

RRR

Image: IMDb

The Naatu Naatu song from the magnum opus picturized on Ram Charan and Jr NTR has been shortlisted in the 'Original song' category at the awards

Naatu Naatu 

Image: IMDb

For those who do not know, RRR was nominated in two categories at the Academy Awards, 'Best Picture - Non-English Language' and 'Original Song - Motion Picture'

‘Best Original Song’

Image: IMDb

On the other hand, Sandalwood actor and director Rishab Shetty created new records of success with his latest release, Kantara

Kantara 

Adding another feather to its cap, Rishab Shetty's action thriller has also made it to the running for the Oscars

Image: IMDb

Another feather to the cap

Image: IMDb

Going by the reports, the Kannada drama has qualified for the Academy Awards under the following categories, the Best Picture, and Best Actor categories

Oscar nominations

Now, it is for the members of the Oscar to vote for Kantara to place it on the final nominations list for the Academy Awards

The final list awaits 

Image: IMDb

For those who do not know, the final nominations list for the 95th Academy Awards will be revealed on 24th January this year

Image: IMDb

Some of the other Indian films on the reminder list are The Kashmir Files, and Gangubai Kathiawadi

Image: IMDb

Others in the running 

