JAN 16, 2023
RRR to Kantara: South Oscar race 2023
As the initial lists for Oscar nominations this year have started rolling in, there are some exciting movies from the South cinema in the running
Oscar nominations
Firstly, let us talk about SS Rajamouli's period action drama, RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The project has received a lot of accolades at the international level
RRR
The Naatu Naatu song from the magnum opus picturized on Ram Charan and Jr NTR has been shortlisted in the 'Original song' category at the awards
Naatu Naatu
For those who do not know, RRR was nominated in two categories at the Academy Awards, 'Best Picture - Non-English Language' and 'Original Song - Motion Picture'
‘Best Original Song’
On the other hand, Sandalwood actor and director Rishab Shetty created new records of success with his latest release, Kantara
Kantara
Adding another feather to its cap, Rishab Shetty's action thriller has also made it to the running for the Oscars
Another feather to the cap
Going by the reports, the Kannada drama has qualified for the Academy Awards under the following categories, the Best Picture, and Best Actor categories
Oscar nominations
Now, it is for the members of the Oscar to vote for Kantara to place it on the final nominations list for the Academy Awards
The final list awaits
For those who do not know, the final nominations list for the 95th Academy Awards will be revealed on 24th January this year
Some of the other Indian films on the reminder list are The Kashmir Files, and Gangubai Kathiawadi
Others in the running
