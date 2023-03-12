Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

JAN 25, 2023

RRR's Naatu Naatu nominated for Oscars

Image: RRR Instagram

Here is another reason for the fans of SS Rajamouli's period action drama RRR to celebrate

RRR continues to roar

Image: IMDb

the Naatu Naatu song from the film has made it to the official nomination list of Oscars

The Naatu Naatu fever

Image: RRR Instagram

The track picturized on Ram Charan and Jr NTR has been selected for the Best 'Original Song' category

Nominated for
'Best Original Song'

For those who do not know, Naatu Naatu has been composed by M. M. Keeravani and crooned by Rahul Sipligunj, and Kaala Bhairava

Image: RRR Instagram

A composition by
M. M. Keeravani

Image: IMDb

The 95th Oscars will take place on 12th March 2023 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood

Oscars 2023

Ever since the news broke, fans cannot keep calm and have been dropping congratulatory messages for team RRR

The magic of RRR

Image: IMDb

A proud father, Megastar Chiranjeevi also took to Twitter and wrote, "ONE STEP AWAY FROM THE PINNACLE OF CINEMATIC GLORY !!!"

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Chiranjeevi on RRR nomination

RRR was initially out of the Oscar race as Pan Nalin's Gujarati film Chhello Show (Last Film Show in English) was picked as India's official entry to the Oscars for the Best International Feature category

Image: RRR Instagram

RRR at Oscars

However, the team initiated a campaign and sent its nominations to the Academy Awards in various categories such as  Best Actor, Best Visual Effects, Best Music, and more

Image: IMDb

Campaign for Academy Awards

RRR has created a strong mark on the western audience. The SS Rajamouli's directorial was also released in the United States, Los Angeles, Japan, and other countries

Image: IMDb

The western wave

