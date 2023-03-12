JAN 25, 2023
RRR's Naatu Naatu nominated for Oscars
Here is another reason for the fans of SS Rajamouli's period action drama RRR to celebrate
RRR continues to roar
the Naatu Naatu song from the film has made it to the official nomination list of Oscars
The Naatu Naatu fever
The track picturized on Ram Charan and Jr NTR has been selected for the Best 'Original Song' category
Nominated for
'Best Original Song'
For those who do not know, Naatu Naatu has been composed by M. M. Keeravani and crooned by Rahul Sipligunj, and Kaala Bhairava
A composition by
M. M. Keeravani
The 95th Oscars will take place on 12th March 2023 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood
Oscars 2023
Ever since the news broke, fans cannot keep calm and have been dropping congratulatory messages for team RRR
The magic of RRR
A proud father, Megastar Chiranjeevi also took to Twitter and wrote, "ONE STEP AWAY FROM THE PINNACLE OF CINEMATIC GLORY !!!"
Chiranjeevi on RRR nomination
RRR was initially out of the Oscar race as Pan Nalin's Gujarati film Chhello Show (Last Film Show in English) was picked as India's official entry to the Oscars for the Best International Feature category
RRR at Oscars
However, the team initiated a campaign and sent its nominations to the Academy Awards in various categories such as Best Actor, Best Visual Effects, Best Music, and more
Campaign for Academy Awards
RRR has created a strong mark on the western audience. The SS Rajamouli's directorial was also released in the United States, Los Angeles, Japan, and other countries
The western wave
