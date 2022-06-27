Heading 3
Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav are lost in love
Arushi Srivastava
JUNE 27, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source- Rubina Dilaik instagram
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik looks beautiful in a red suit and lipstick look and she is seen posing with husband Abhinav Shukla. Both have sported a lovely smile
Dinner party
Image source- Rubina Dilaik instagram
The couple is seen having a gala time dancing together during their family vacation
Family vacay
Image source- Rubina Dilaik instagram
In the video, Rubina is seen possessive about Abhinav Shukla as she does a popular trend on social media
Cute moments
Image source- Rubina Dilaik instagram
Rubina and Abhinav are fond of outdoor activities and doing things together. Here they are seen having fun playing volleyball at beach
Playing sports together
Image source- Rubina Dilaik instagram
Abhinav and Rubina love going on romantic dates and spending some quality time. They are seen lost in each other’s eyes
Romantic beach date
Image source- Rubina Dilaik instagram
The couple had a gala time at the Maldives trip, where they enjoyed each other’s company, good food, beaches and more
Maldives diaries
Image source- Rubina Dilaik instagram
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Rubina Dilaik is seen twinning in while plain t-shirt and green cargo pants. They look adorable together
Twinning moments
Image source- Rubina Dilaik instagram
Rubina has sported an embellished saree and Abhinav had sported a gorgeous a traditional sherwani for Rubina’s sister’s wedding in Simla
Traditional looks
Image source- Rubina Dilaik instagram
It is a picture from their Karwa Chauth celebration in Shimla. Rubina is seen hugging Abhinav and has applied red bindi with sindoor
Cozy moments
Image source- Rubina Dilaik instagram
The duo is an avid traveller and love to go on mini trips. The couple is seen enjoying their boat ride in in backwaters of Alleppey
Kerala trip
