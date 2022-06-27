Heading 3

Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav are lost in love

Arushi Srivastava

JUNE 27, 2022

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik looks beautiful in a red suit and lipstick look and she is seen posing with husband Abhinav Shukla. Both have sported a lovely smile

   Dinner party

The couple is seen having a gala time dancing together during their family vacation

Family vacay

In the video, Rubina is seen possessive about Abhinav Shukla as she does a popular trend on social media

  Cute moments

Rubina and Abhinav are fond of outdoor activities and doing things together. Here they are seen having fun playing volleyball at beach

  Playing sports together

Abhinav and Rubina love going on romantic dates and spending some quality time. They are seen lost in each other’s eyes

   Romantic beach date

The couple had a gala time at the Maldives trip, where they enjoyed each other’s company, good food, beaches and more

   Maldives diaries

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Rubina Dilaik is seen twinning in while plain t-shirt and green cargo pants. They look adorable together

   Twinning moments

Rubina has sported an embellished saree and Abhinav had sported a gorgeous a traditional sherwani for Rubina’s sister’s wedding in Simla

  Traditional looks

It is a picture from their Karwa Chauth celebration in Shimla. Rubina is seen hugging Abhinav and has applied red bindi with sindoor

   Cozy moments

The duo is an avid traveller and love to go on mini trips. The couple is seen enjoying their boat ride in in backwaters of Alleppey

   Kerala trip

