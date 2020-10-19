Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav's October 19, 2020
The couple met each other for the first time at a common friend's house during Ganesh Chaturthi
He further commented on one of Rubina's photoshoots and asked her to let him shoot her pictures
The duo became friends
It was Rubina who made the first move because she knew that this was meant to be
The couple soon started dating
Rubina once revealed that one of the biggest things that worked for them is their common interests
Both love coffee and are travel enthusiasts
Rubina revealed that Abhinav is full of surprises and this element of surprise keeps their relationship fun
She also said that he helped her grow as a person and discover herself
After years of dating, Rubina and Abhinav got married on 21 June 2018
