Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav's

love story

October 19, 2020

The couple met each other for the first time at a common friend's house during Ganesh Chaturthi

He further commented on one of Rubina's photoshoots and asked her to let him shoot her pictures

The duo became friends

It was Rubina who made the first move because she knew that this was meant to be

The couple soon started dating

Rubina once revealed that one of the biggest things that worked for them is their common interests

Both love coffee and are travel enthusiasts

Rubina revealed that Abhinav is full of surprises and this element of surprise keeps their relationship fun

She also said that he helped her grow as a person and discover herself

After years of dating, Rubina and Abhinav got married on 21 June 2018

