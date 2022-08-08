Heading 3

Rubina Dilaik in pink western outfits

Arushi Srivastava

AUGUST 08, 2022

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 15 winner Rubina Dilaik looks stunning in a blue and pink bikini as she enjoys quality time with Abhinav Shukla at the beach

  Floral bikini

Rubina Dilaik is a fashionable diva as she pairs a green co-ord set with a pink jacket

  Pink jacket with co-ords

Rubina has created a style statement with her embellished and puffed sleeves top. She paired it with palazzo pants

  Candy pink outfit

Rubina is among the best dressed celebs in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She sported a frilled and fitted pink dress, which she paired with a pink jacket

   Gorgeous pink athleisure

Rubina Dilaik looks cute as she sports an oversized blush pink sweater with denim shorts

  Oversized sweater        with shorts

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress is a fabulous dancer. Here, she is seen flaunting her moves in a pink shirt and blue denim

  Dancing in pink shirt

Rubina Dilaik looks charming and date night ready in a pink short dress. It has cut sleeves which adds to the beauty of the look

   Pink barbie doll dress

The actress looks marvellous in a pink tracksuit with front pockets and elastic waist. She paired it with a watch and a stylish sling bag

  Dark pink tracksuit

Rubina Dilaik enjoys a massive fan following owing to her fashionable looks. Here she has sported a pink dress-styled saree with baggy sleeves. She paired it with a beautiful headband

   Indo-western style diva 

Rubina Dilaik looks gorgeous in a bright pink flowy top, which she has paired with denim shorts and black juttis

  Kaftan style flowy top

