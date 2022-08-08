Heading 3
Rubina Dilaik in pink western outfits
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Bigg Boss 15 winner Rubina Dilaik looks stunning in a blue and pink bikini as she enjoys quality time with Abhinav Shukla at the beach
Floral bikini
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina Dilaik is a fashionable diva as she pairs a green co-ord set with a pink jacket
Pink jacket with co-ords
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina has created a style statement with her embellished and puffed sleeves top. She paired it with palazzo pants
Candy pink outfit
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina is among the best dressed celebs in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She sported a frilled and fitted pink dress, which she paired with a pink jacket
Gorgeous pink athleisure
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina Dilaik looks cute as she sports an oversized blush pink sweater with denim shorts
Oversized sweater with shorts
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress is a fabulous dancer. Here, she is seen flaunting her moves in a pink shirt and blue denim
Dancing in pink shirt
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina Dilaik looks charming and date night ready in a pink short dress. It has cut sleeves which adds to the beauty of the look
Pink barbie doll dress
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The actress looks marvellous in a pink tracksuit with front pockets and elastic waist. She paired it with a watch and a stylish sling bag
Dark pink tracksuit
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina Dilaik enjoys a massive fan following owing to her fashionable looks. Here she has sported a pink dress-styled saree with baggy sleeves. She paired it with a beautiful headband
Indo-western style diva
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina Dilaik looks gorgeous in a bright pink flowy top, which she has paired with denim shorts and black juttis
Kaftan style flowy top
