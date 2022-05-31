Heading 3

Rubina Dilaik’s gorgeous floral outfits

Arushi Srivastava

MAY 31, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 actress looks vogue on high neck top and palazzo pants outfit with a flowy shrug. It is in a brown shade and has an all-over vintage floral print

Vintage floral co-ord

The actress made the hearts of her fans race with her red rose shaped mini outfit. She paired it with white net detail in the lower half

Sizzling rose outfit

Rubina Dilaik looks very elegant in the beautiful yellow organza saree with floral detailing in the borders. She paired it white strappy corset style blouse and white heels

Organza floral saree

For the holi celebrations, Rubina had sported a stunning white suit with red roses printed on it. She looked beautiful with the minimum makeup look

White floral suit

The actress looks chic in the blue puffy shoulder and full sleeves top with shiny pink shorts as she danced on trending steps on social media

Puffy multicolour top

The actress had donned a tribal look with her monochrome knotted top and long skirt. The outfit has beautiful tribal style floral print

 Monochrome floral attire

Bigg Boss 14 winner looks sizzle in the gorgeous multicolour mini dress with deep neck detailing

Florals short dress

The actress looks beautiful as she enjoys some warm sunlight in winter. She had sported a yellow sweater and paired it with a red warm jacket with a floral print

Maroon puffer jacket

The actress is offering a beachy vibe with her flowy gown with a slit on the sleeves and a high slit in the lower part of the dress. The dress had all over floral print on them

Beach slit gown

The actress looks elegant in the beautiful dark red dress with a floral design at the bottom part. She looks magnificent with red lipstick and a bindi look

Red party look

The actress has sported a marvellous green dress with white floral chikankari work all over it. It is a floor-length dress and she paired it with colourful mojris

Chickankari work dress

