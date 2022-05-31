Heading 3
Rubina Dilaik’s gorgeous floral outfits
Arushi Srivastava
MAY 31, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 actress looks vogue on high neck top and palazzo pants outfit with a flowy shrug. It is in a brown shade and has an all-over vintage floral print
Vintage floral co-ord
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The actress made the hearts of her fans race with her red rose shaped mini outfit. She paired it with white net detail in the lower half
Sizzling rose outfit
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina Dilaik looks very elegant in the beautiful yellow organza saree with floral detailing in the borders. She paired it white strappy corset style blouse and white heels
Organza floral saree
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
For the holi celebrations, Rubina had sported a stunning white suit with red roses printed on it. She looked beautiful with the minimum makeup look
White floral suit
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The actress looks chic in the blue puffy shoulder and full sleeves top with shiny pink shorts as she danced on trending steps on social media
Puffy multicolour top
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The actress had donned a tribal look with her monochrome knotted top and long skirt. The outfit has beautiful tribal style floral print
Monochrome floral attire
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Bigg Boss 14 winner looks sizzle in the gorgeous multicolour mini dress with deep neck detailing
Florals short dress
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The actress looks beautiful as she enjoys some warm sunlight in winter. She had sported a yellow sweater and paired it with a red warm jacket with a floral print
Maroon puffer jacket
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The actress is offering a beachy vibe with her flowy gown with a slit on the sleeves and a high slit in the lower part of the dress. The dress had all over floral print on them
Beach slit gown
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The actress looks elegant in the beautiful dark red dress with a floral design at the bottom part. She looks magnificent with red lipstick and a bindi look
Red party look
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The actress has sported a marvellous green dress with white floral chikankari work all over it. It is a floor-length dress and she paired it with colourful mojris
Chickankari work dress
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kartik Aaryan is a total heartthrob