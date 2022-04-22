Television

APR 22, 2022

Rubina Dilaik’s love for sarees

Floral Print

Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina looked ravishing as she wore a green coloured floral print saree which she had paired with a yellow coloured blouse with leg-of-mutton sleeves with ruffles

Organza floral print

Image: Prashant Samtani Photography

The actress wore a soft organza floral print with a strappy blouse in a matching shade

Rubina looked beautiful in a peach sheer saree which she wore with a blue silk house

Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Sheer Saree

Rubina wore a red saree with a touch of gold and had a multi-coloured tassel hem and stunned in it

Red is her colour

Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina wore a beautiful orange saree with a green border and polka dots. She paired it with a stylish golden blouse and was a sight to behold

Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Love for polka dot

Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina opted for a magenta saree with paisley embroidery and it was paired with a light blue blouse

Paisley embroidered saree

Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The Bigg Boss 15 winner wore a blue geometric print saree which she paired with a net blouse

Geometric Print saree

Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

She opted for a red coloured saree with white polka dots dishing retro vibes and paired with a white blouse

Retro Polka Dot

Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The actress looked ravishing in her pink saree with golden embroidery at the border and opted for a heavily embroidered blouse with it

Embroidered border saree

Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina had paired her light brown saree with floral print with a rust orange blouse and looked gorgeous

Brown looks classy

