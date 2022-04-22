Television
Ranpreet Kaur
APR 22, 2022
Rubina Dilaik’s love for sarees
Floral Print
Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina looked ravishing as she wore a green coloured floral print saree which she had paired with a yellow coloured blouse with leg-of-mutton sleeves with ruffles
Organza floral print
Image: Prashant Samtani Photography
The actress wore a soft organza floral print with a strappy blouse in a matching shade
Rubina looked beautiful in a peach sheer saree which she wore with a blue silk house
Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Sheer Saree
Rubina wore a red saree with a touch of gold and had a multi-coloured tassel hem and stunned in it
Red is her colour
Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina wore a beautiful orange saree with a green border and polka dots. She paired it with a stylish golden blouse and was a sight to behold
Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Love for polka dot
Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina opted for a magenta saree with paisley embroidery and it was paired with a light blue blouse
Paisley embroidered saree
Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The Bigg Boss 15 winner wore a blue geometric print saree which she paired with a net blouse
Geometric Print saree
Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
She opted for a red coloured saree with white polka dots dishing retro vibes and paired with a white blouse
Retro Polka Dot
Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The actress looked ravishing in her pink saree with golden embroidery at the border and opted for a heavily embroidered blouse with it
Embroidered border saree
Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina had paired her light brown saree with floral print with a rust orange blouse and looked gorgeous
Brown looks classy
