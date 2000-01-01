Television

Arushi Srivastava

APR 16, 2022

Rubina Dilaik's best family moments

Rubina spends time with her mother

Video source- Rubina Dilaik instagram

Bigg Boss 14 winner, Rubina Dilaik is very close to her mother and she often shares glimpses of her alone time with her, when she visits her hometown

Rubina with husband Abhinav Shukla

Image source- Rubina Dilaik instagram

Rubina Dilaik married her love, Abhinav Shukla, in 2019 after a few years of dating. The couple loves to go on treks and beach trips together. Both of them are nature lovers

Rubina Dilaik shares a sweet relationship with her mother-in-law and the couple often visits her in Abhinav’s hometown, Ludhiana, Punjab

Image source- Rubina Dilaik instagram

Fun moments with Mother-in-law

Whenever Rubina gets time off work, she loves to go back to her hometown in Himachal Pradesh and spend time with her mother

Some alone moments at her hometown with mother

Image source- Rubina Dilaik instagram

Here is a cute childhood picture of Rubina Dilaik with her father, mother and her younger sister, Rohini

Image source- Rubina Dilaik instagram

Adorable Childhood pic with sister Rohini

Image source- Rubina Dilaik instagram

This is a beautiful picture of Rubina Dilaik enjoying herself with her family in her hometown. The picture includes her mother, father, sister Jyotika and herself

Happy Family time with parents and Sister

Image source- Rubina Dilaik instagram

It is the picture of the sweet moment where Rubina ties Rakhi to Faizal. He is not her real brother but she considers him as one

Clicks with Rakhi brother

Image source- Rubina Dilaik instagram

Here is a fun video of her sister Jyotika as they lip-sync to Tumse Pyaar Hai. They dedicated the song to their family

Goofy moments with Sister Jyotika

Image source- Rubina Dilaik instagram

Here is the family of the actress as they pose happily for the picture. The family is seen vacationing in Goa together

Family vacay in Goa

Image source- Rubina Dilaik instagram

Last but not the least, Rubina is seen playing around with her little puppy Leo

Leisure time with her pet Leo

