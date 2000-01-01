Rubina spends time with her mother
Bigg Boss 14 winner, Rubina Dilaik is very close to her mother and she often shares glimpses of her alone time with her, when she visits her hometown
Rubina with husband Abhinav Shukla
Rubina Dilaik married her love, Abhinav Shukla, in 2019 after a few years of dating. The couple loves to go on treks and beach trips together. Both of them are nature lovers
Rubina Dilaik shares a sweet relationship with her mother-in-law and the couple often visits her in Abhinav’s hometown, Ludhiana, Punjab
Fun moments with Mother-in-law
Whenever Rubina gets time off work, she loves to go back to her hometown in Himachal Pradesh and spend time with her mother
Some alone moments at her hometown with mother
Here is a cute childhood picture of Rubina Dilaik with her father, mother and her younger sister, Rohini
Adorable Childhood pic with sister Rohini
This is a beautiful picture of Rubina Dilaik enjoying herself with her family in her hometown. The picture includes her mother, father, sister Jyotika and herself
Happy Family time with parents and Sister
It is the picture of the sweet moment where Rubina ties Rakhi to Faizal. He is not her real brother but she considers him as one
Clicks with Rakhi brother
Here is a fun video of her sister Jyotika as they lip-sync to Tumse Pyaar Hai. They dedicated the song to their family
Goofy moments with Sister Jyotika
Here is the family of the actress as they pose happily for the picture. The family is seen vacationing in Goa together
Family vacay in Goa
Last but not the least, Rubina is seen playing around with her little puppy Leo
Leisure time with her pet Leo
