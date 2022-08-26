Heading 3
Rubina Dilaik's stunning beachwear
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
AUGUST 26, 2022
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The gorgeous diva Rubina Dilaik manages to steal the limelight in her stunning strapless black bikini and looks breathtakingly classy and sassy
Sassy
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Ohh so blue-tiful! Rubina’s jaw-dropping picture proves that she totally deserves the title of the most stylish actress in the entertainment world
Fit & Fab
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Ever seen a real mermaid? Here it is! Take a look at her peacefully lying by the seashore and looking effortlessly stylish in a pink monokini
Mermaid
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Striking the mandatory water baby pose and doing it with extreme perfection. Here, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa contestant chose black beachwear and aced her look
Water baby
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Yellow colour completes the summer look and Rubina’s chrome yellow monokini can be the perfect getaway swimsuit for any sudden summer plans
Shinning
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Here, Rubina is raising the hotness quotient and has opted for a light blue colour printed bikini
Hotness Personified
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
A white monokini is a must-have in every diva’s collection and Rubina too loves her pristine white colour. The actress looks stylish as she donned this bright swimsuit for her pool day
For the love of white
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina in this red beachwear will just leave you amazed! The actress’s drop-dead gorgeous picture amidst this breathtaking view is just divine
Beach babe look
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina deserves the title of 'the perfectly toned' body and this jaw-dropping glimpse of her is totally unmissable
Bewitching in black
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Planning for a beach vacation, take cues from this diva! Look at her flaunting her curves and dishing out some major beachwear goals
Sunkissed
