Rubina Dilaik's stunning beachwear

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

AUGUST 26, 2022

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The gorgeous diva Rubina Dilaik manages to steal the limelight in her stunning strapless black bikini and looks breathtakingly classy and sassy

   Sassy

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Ohh so blue-tiful! Rubina’s jaw-dropping picture proves that she totally deserves the title of the most stylish actress in the entertainment world

    Fit & Fab

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Ever seen a real mermaid? Here it is! Take a look at her peacefully lying by the seashore and looking effortlessly stylish in a pink monokini

   Mermaid

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Striking the mandatory water baby pose and doing it with extreme perfection. Here, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa contestant chose black beachwear and aced her look

   Water baby

Image source: Rubina Dilaik  Instagram

Yellow colour completes the summer look and Rubina’s chrome yellow monokini can be the perfect getaway swimsuit for any sudden summer plans

   Shinning 

Image source: Rubina Dilaik  Instagram

Here, Rubina is raising the hotness quotient and has opted for a light blue colour printed bikini

    Hotness Personified

Image source: Rubina Dilaik  Instagram

A white monokini is a must-have in every diva’s collection and Rubina too loves her pristine white colour. The actress looks stylish as she donned this bright swimsuit for her pool day

    For the love of white

Image source: Rubina Dilaik  Instagram

Rubina in this red beachwear will just leave you amazed! The actress’s drop-dead gorgeous picture amidst this breathtaking view is just divine

   Beach babe look

Image source: Rubina Dilaik  Instagram

Rubina deserves the title of 'the perfectly toned' body and this jaw-dropping glimpse of her is totally unmissable

   Bewitching in black

Image source: Rubina Dilaik  Instagram

Planning for a beach vacation, take cues from this diva! Look at her flaunting her curves and dishing out some major beachwear goals

    Sunkissed

