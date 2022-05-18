TELEVISION
Arushi Srivastava
PINKVILLA STORIES
MAY 18, 2022
Rubina Dilaik's workout diaries
Rubina Dilaik’s aerial workout
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is very particular about her workout and she engages in core workouts with the aerial workout routine
Hanging by rope
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
In the workout session, Rubina Dilaik talked about being disciplined for workout as she hangs from a rope and does stretching
Rubina Dilaik is also an expert in yoga and whenever she gets time, she prefers to do workout outdoors and in daylight
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Power yoga
Rubina Dilaik is seen playing volleyball on the beach along with her husband Abhinav Shukla. She often indulges in sports as a way of fitness workout
Playing sports
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Couple workout
When Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla are at home, they prefer to work out together and help each other stretch
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
In the video, Rubina is seen working out without any gears or mat. She is seen in her hometown Simla as she does sides workout on the sofa
Home workout
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
In the pictures, the actress is offering a view of some asanas which assist in relieving back pain and other related issues
Suryanamaskar for back issues
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
During the lockdown period, Rubina did not forgo her workout session and did dance sessions with virtual classes
Virtual workout
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina Dilaik is seen doing a fun workout session with her good friend Srishty Rode as they connect virtually
Crazy stuff with her buddy
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina Dilaik is a gym enthusiast and loves to work out at home with her favourite music. She is seen standing on the balcony
Stretching with music
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The actress is seen doing a tuck hold process at home and finally a headstand. She shares that it assists in self-awareness and finding that balance
Headstand
