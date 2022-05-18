TELEVISION

Arushi Srivastava

PINKVILLA STORIES

MAY 18, 2022

Heading 3

Rubina Dilaik's workout diaries

|

Rubina Dilaik’s aerial workout

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is very particular about her workout and she engages in core workouts with the aerial workout routine

Hanging by rope

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

In the workout session, Rubina Dilaik talked about being disciplined for workout as she hangs from a rope and does stretching

Rubina Dilaik is also an expert in yoga and whenever she gets time, she prefers to do workout outdoors and in daylight

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Power yoga

Rubina Dilaik is seen playing volleyball on the beach along with her husband Abhinav Shukla. She often indulges in sports as a way of fitness workout

Playing sports

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Couple workout

When Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla are at home, they prefer to work out together and help each other stretch

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

In the video, Rubina is seen working out without any gears or mat. She is seen in her hometown Simla as she does sides workout on the sofa

Home workout

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

In the pictures, the actress is offering a view of some asanas which assist in relieving back pain and other related issues

Suryanamaskar for back issues

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

During the lockdown period, Rubina did not forgo her workout session and did dance sessions with virtual classes

Virtual workout

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina Dilaik is seen doing a fun workout session with her good friend Srishty Rode as they connect virtually

Crazy stuff with her buddy

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina Dilaik is a gym enthusiast and loves to work out at home with her favourite music. She is seen standing on the balcony

Stretching with music

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The actress is seen doing a tuck hold process at home and finally a headstand. She shares that it assists in self-awareness and finding that balance

Headstand

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Proof that Rubina Dilaik is a foodie

Click Here