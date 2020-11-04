Sidharth November 04, 2020
Malhotra's
rumoured
linkups
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra haven't officially confirmed their relationship
The two are going to be seen sharing screen space in Shershaah
The actors were even spotted on a car ride together and their social media comments on each other's posts made headlines
Their video of jamming to Bollywood songs at Armaan Jain's wedding showed their sizzling chemistry
Nicole Meyer: Sidharth Malhotra never revealed the name of his foreign girlfriend
However, in an interview with TOI, he confirmed to be dating a model from South Africa
Alia Bhatt and Sidharth made headlines ever since their debut movie, Student of the Year in 2012
However, they never officially confirmed their relationship
Alia opened up on her relationship in an interview with a daily and shared, "I have a lot of love and respect for Sid."
Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth were also rumored to be dating for a short time
