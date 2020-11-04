Sidharth
Malhotra's
rumoured
linkups 

November 04, 2020

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra haven't officially confirmed their relationship

The two are going to be seen sharing screen space in Shershaah

The actors were even spotted on a car ride together and their social media comments on each other's posts made headlines

Their video of jamming to Bollywood songs at Armaan Jain's wedding showed their sizzling chemistry

Nicole Meyer: Sidharth Malhotra never revealed the name of his foreign girlfriend

However, in an interview with TOI, he confirmed to be dating a model from South Africa

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth made headlines ever since their debut movie, Student of the Year in 2012

However, they never officially confirmed their relationship

Alia opened up on her relationship in an interview with a daily and shared, "I have a lot of love and respect for Sid."

Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth were also rumored to be dating for a short time

