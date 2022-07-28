Heading 3

Rupali Ganguly aces Kaftans like a pro

Pramila Mandal

July 28, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most stylish actors in the industry and Kaftan is her favourite outfit. Here, she looks extremely gorgeous in a pink floral printed kaftan

  Too glam to give a damn

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Rupali opted for a stylish multi-coloured unique kind of kaftan that made her look beautiful and elegant

  Paint me red

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

The Anupamaa actress has donned a green printed kaftan with a golden border on its neckline

   Dressed to chill

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Rupali grooves in a black printed kaftan and her curly tresses add shine to her look

    Setting her own trend

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Blue is her colour! Rupali aces another look in her favourite outfit and gave boss lady vibes

  Happy and blue-tiful

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

The actress chose a simple peach kaftan and knows how to slay all day no matter what outfit she dons

  Kind and cute

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Take a glance at this beautiful diva setting some major fashion goals as she dons a green and black kaftan

  Look good, feel good

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Rupali has always been a fan of easy and breezy outfits and yet again she opted for a white leafy printed kaftan

  Worry less, smile more

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Rupali is not letting her love for cosy Kaftan go away anytime soon and dressed in a dark green light-printed kaftan

  Kaftan is here to stay

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Rupali is seen clad in a yellow kaftan and she rocked an effortlessly chic and comfy look again

   Rise and shine

