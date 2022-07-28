Heading 3
Rupali Ganguly aces Kaftans like a pro
Pramila Mandal
July 28, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Rupali Ganguly is one of the most stylish actors in the industry and Kaftan is her favourite outfit. Here, she looks extremely gorgeous in a pink floral printed kaftan
Too glam to give a damn
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Rupali opted for a stylish multi-coloured unique kind of kaftan that made her look beautiful and elegant
Paint me red
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
The Anupamaa actress has donned a green printed kaftan with a golden border on its neckline
Dressed to chill
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Rupali grooves in a black printed kaftan and her curly tresses add shine to her look
Setting her own trend
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Blue is her colour! Rupali aces another look in her favourite outfit and gave boss lady vibes
Happy and blue-tiful
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
The actress chose a simple peach kaftan and knows how to slay all day no matter what outfit she dons
Kind and cute
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Take a glance at this beautiful diva setting some major fashion goals as she dons a green and black kaftan
Look good, feel good
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Rupali has always been a fan of easy and breezy outfits and yet again she opted for a white leafy printed kaftan
Worry less, smile more
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Rupali is not letting her love for cosy Kaftan go away anytime soon and dressed in a dark green light-printed kaftan
Kaftan is here to stay
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Rupali is seen clad in a yellow kaftan and she rocked an effortlessly chic and comfy look again
Rise and shine
