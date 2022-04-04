TV
Arushi Srivastava
APR 04, 2022
Rupali Ganguly’s family moments
Holi fun
Rupali Ganguly is a lively and enthusiastic person when it comes to celebrating festivals. The actress is seen enjoying playing with colours and her family
Family Time
Playing a lead in a top-rated show, the actress barely gets time for her family. She had shared that she misses time with her son
Rupali is very attached to her family and she started her New Year with her mother, brother, husband, son and her in-laws
New Year with Fam
Rupali had shared earlier that her son was born very late and after multiple complications. She takes care of his needs and loves to spend time with him
Playing Santa with Son
The actress is truly a kid at heart with her energy, enthusiasm, joy, and positivity. She shared a sweet pic with her husband and child on Children’s Day
Children’s Day
Though she is a modern woman, Rupali follows all the customs and traditions. She shared pics from her last Karva Chauth on social media
Karva Chauth
Being a Bengali, Durga Puja is very special for her and what makes it more special is celebrating it with her family members
Durga Puja
Rupali Ganguly believes in celebrating all the small and big joys of her life and shared a sweet post on her anniversary with her husband Ashwin
Commitment Anniversary
She often shares fun videos on social media and sometimes her husband becomes the target of her pranks
Goofy Rupali
The actress recently had a proud moment when she and her husband bought a new car and she posted about it on social media
Her new car
