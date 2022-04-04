TV

 Arushi Srivastava

APR 04, 2022

Rupali Ganguly’s family moments

Holi fun

Image source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Rupali Ganguly is a lively and enthusiastic person when it comes to celebrating festivals. The actress is seen enjoying playing with colours and her family

Family Time

Image source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Playing a lead in a top-rated show, the actress barely gets time for her family. She had shared that she misses time with her son

Rupali is very attached to her family and she started her New Year with her mother, brother, husband, son and her in-laws

Image source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram

New Year with Fam

Rupali had shared earlier that her son was born very late and after multiple complications. She takes care of his needs and loves to spend time with him

Playing Santa with Son

Image source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram

The actress is truly a kid at heart with her energy, enthusiasm, joy, and positivity. She shared a sweet pic with her husband and child on Children’s Day

Image source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Children’s Day

Image source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Though she is a modern woman, Rupali follows all the customs and traditions. She shared pics from her last Karva Chauth on social media

Karva Chauth

Image source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Being a Bengali, Durga Puja is very special for her and what makes it more special is celebrating it with her family members

Durga Puja

Image source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Rupali Ganguly believes in celebrating all the small and big joys of her life and shared a sweet post on her anniversary with her husband Ashwin

Commitment Anniversary

Image source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram

She often shares fun videos on social media and sometimes her husband becomes the target of her pranks

Goofy Rupali

Image source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram

The actress recently had a proud moment when she and her husband bought a new car and she posted about it on social media

Her new car

