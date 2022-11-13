Heading 3

​​Ryan Gosling's
 Career highlights

Image: Getty Images

Child Star 

Ryan Gosling began his showbiz career by appearing as a child star on Disney Channel’s The Mickey Mouse Club before becoming one of the biggest stars

Image: Getty Images

First Film Role

Ryan received his first film role in 2001 as he starred in as a Jewish neo-Nazi in The Believer and it became the start of his major acting career

Image: Getty Images

Romantic Lead

One of Ryan Gosling's career's biggest films turned out to be the romantic drama The Notebook where he starred as alongside Rachel McAdams

Image: Getty Images

Academy Award Nomination

After The Notebook, Ryan starred in several independent dramas of which Half Nelson won him his first Best Actor nomination at the Oscars

Image: Getty Images

Commercial Successes

Ryan Gosling received back-to-back commercial successes after starring in films such as Crazy, Stupid, Love, Ides of March and Drive

Image: Getty Images

The actor was once again nominated in the Best Actor category at the Oscars for his performance in Damien Chazelle's La La Land

Second Oscar Nod

Image: Getty Images

Sci-Fi Thriller

Ryan Gosling also received critical acclaim for his performance in Blade Runner 2049 alongside Harrison Ford which was directed by Denis Villeneuve

Image: Getty Images

Biopic

Ryan Gosling also tried his hands at taking on an iconic role in the biopic based on the life of Neil Armstrong titled First Man

Big Short 

Ryan also starred in the multi-starrer, acclaimed financial satire The Big Short alongside the likes of Christian Bale, Steve Carell and more

Image: Getty Images

Image: Warner Bros

Barbie

Ryan Gosling has been cast as Ken in Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie alongside Margot Robbie and the actor's first look received massive praises

