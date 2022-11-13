Ryan Gosling's Career highlightsSurabhi RedkarNOV 13, 2022ENTERTAINMENTImage: Getty ImagesChild Star Ryan Gosling began his showbiz career by appearing as a child star on Disney Channel’s The Mickey Mouse Club before becoming one of the biggest starsImage: Getty ImagesFirst Film RoleRyan received his first film role in 2001 as he starred in as a Jewish neo-Nazi in The Believer and it became the start of his major acting careerImage: Getty ImagesRomantic LeadOne of Ryan Gosling's career's biggest films turned out to be the romantic drama The Notebook where he starred as alongside Rachel McAdamsImage: Getty ImagesAcademy Award NominationAfter The Notebook, Ryan starred in several independent dramas of which Half Nelson won him his first Best Actor nomination at the OscarsImage: Getty ImagesCommercial SuccessesRyan Gosling received back-to-back commercial successes after starring in films such as Crazy, Stupid, Love, Ides of March and DriveImage: Getty ImagesThe actor was once again nominated in the Best Actor category at the Oscars for his performance in Damien Chazelle's La La LandSecond Oscar NodImage: Getty ImagesSci-Fi ThrillerRyan Gosling also received critical acclaim for his performance in Blade Runner 2049 alongside Harrison Ford which was directed by Denis VilleneuveImage: Getty ImagesBiopicRyan Gosling also tried his hands at taking on an iconic role in the biopic based on the life of Neil Armstrong titled First ManBig Short Ryan also starred in the multi-starrer, acclaimed financial satire The Big Short alongside the likes of Christian Bale, Steve Carell and moreImage: Getty ImagesImage: Warner BrosBarbieRyan Gosling has been cast as Ken in Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie alongside Margot Robbie and the actor's first look received massive praisesTHANKS FOR READING NEXT: Black Panther 2: All about Tenoch HuertaClick Here