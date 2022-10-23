Heading 3

Ryan Reynolds'
funniest dad moments

Surabhi Redkar

OCT 23, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Ryan and Blake's kids

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been married for ten years and share three daughters James, Inez and Betty. The couple is currently expecting their fourth child.

Image: Getty Images

Being Outnumbered

After baby no. 4 news, a source close to Ryan revealed that the actor thinks it will be great to have son since "he’s outnumbered at home".

Image: Getty Images

Ryan once joked about being a dad and said, "Being a father is the single greatest feeling on earth. Not including those wonderful years, I spent without a child, of course".

Being a dad

Image: Getty Images

Ryan loves to joke about his kids, and he once tweeted, "I can ‘t tells if my daughter’s smashing plates all over the kitchen floor or singing the theme song to Paw Patrol".

Trolling his daughter

Image: Getty Images

Nursery Rhymes

Ryan made a hilarious comment on writing nursery rhymes for his daughter and said, "Her favorites are, "Sunshine-Cuddle-Time!" and "Everyone You Know Will Eventually Die".

Image: Getty Images

Parenting 101

Ryan's hilarious tip to parents, "It's important parents take little "time outs" for themselves too. Even if you feel pretty guilty when you return 14 years later."

Image: Getty Images

Baby Mornings

Ryan had the funniest thing to say about parenting when he wrote, "Nothing better than spending an entire morning staring into my baby daughter's eyes, whispering, ‘I can't do this.’"

Image: Getty Images

Becoming a Showbiz Parent

Ryan once doled out funny advice for parents saying, "Healthy Parenting Tip No. 34: Get the child into showbiz as soon as possible".

Image: Getty Images

Fun Uncle Potential

Ryan once thanked his wife Blake Lively saying he was grateful to her for giving him such incredible kids and joked he thought he only had "fun uncle potential".

Image: Getty Images

Babysittng App

Ryan never fails to wow us with his sense of humor and the actor once tweeted, "Tinder isn't a babysitting app. Apologies to Crystal and Janine for the misunderstanding". 

