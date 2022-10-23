Ryan Reynolds'
funniest dad moments
Surabhi Redkar
OCT 23, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Ryan and Blake's kids
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been married for ten years and share three daughters James, Inez and Betty. The couple is currently expecting their fourth child.
Being Outnumbered
After baby no. 4 news, a source close to Ryan revealed that the actor thinks it will be great to have son since "he’s outnumbered at home".
Ryan once joked about being a dad and said, "Being a father is the single greatest feeling on earth. Not including those wonderful years, I spent without a child, of course".
Being a dad
Ryan loves to joke about his kids, and he once tweeted, "I can ‘t tells if my daughter’s smashing plates all over the kitchen floor or singing the theme song to Paw Patrol".
Trolling his daughter
Nursery Rhymes
Ryan made a hilarious comment on writing nursery rhymes for his daughter and said, "Her favorites are, "Sunshine-Cuddle-Time!" and "Everyone You Know Will Eventually Die".
Parenting 101
Ryan's hilarious tip to parents, "It's important parents take little "time outs" for themselves too. Even if you feel pretty guilty when you return 14 years later."
Baby Mornings
Ryan had the funniest thing to say about parenting when he wrote, "Nothing better than spending an entire morning staring into my baby daughter's eyes, whispering, ‘I can't do this.’"
Becoming a Showbiz Parent
Ryan once doled out funny advice for parents saying, "Healthy Parenting Tip No. 34: Get the child into showbiz as soon as possible".
Fun Uncle Potential
Ryan once thanked his wife Blake Lively saying he was grateful to her for giving him such incredible kids and joked he thought he only had "fun uncle potential".
Babysittng App
Ryan never fails to wow us with his sense of humor and the actor once tweeted, "Tinder isn't a babysitting app. Apologies to Crystal and Janine for the misunderstanding".
