Sad Bollywood Movies
This romantic movie focuses on the character Aman- a terminally iLL man who tries to bring happiness around him
Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)
The film having Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta as lead roles is an epic love story between people of India and Pakistan
Veer Zara
The movie is about one popular singer and struggling singer who falls in love the things become difficult as they have to face many challenges
Aashiqui 2 (2013)
The family film explores love, family and relationships and has emotional depth and memorable performance
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)
The emotional film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini highlights family values, parental love and aging challenges
Baghban (2003)
The film love and challenges is about a woman falling in love with a man who helps her with her problems
Hamari Adhuri Kahani (2015)
The film having Amir Khan and Manisha Koirala has a story about love and destiny
Mann- The Soul’s Heart (1999)
This musical film tells a story about a girl falling in love with a rich guy and later facing challenges because of different backgrounds
Taal (1999)
The film featuring classic tragedy is a heartwarming story of love, addiction, and loss
Devdas (2002)
This love triangle film explores love, sacrifice, and choices we make in life
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)
