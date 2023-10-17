Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

17 OCTOBER, 2023

Sad Bollywood Movies

This romantic movie focuses on the character Aman- a terminally iLL man who tries to bring happiness around him

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Image: IMDB

The film having Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta as lead roles is an epic love story between people of India and Pakistan 

Veer Zara

Image: IMDB

The movie is about one popular singer and struggling singer who falls in love the things become difficult as they have to face many challenges

Aashiqui 2 (2013)

Image: IMDB

The family film explores love, family and relationships and has emotional depth and memorable performance 

 Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Image: IMDB

The emotional film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini highlights family values, parental love and aging challenges

Baghban (2003)

Image: IMDB

The film love and challenges is about a woman falling in love with a man who helps her with her problems

 Hamari Adhuri Kahani (2015)

Image: IMDB

The film having Amir Khan and Manisha Koirala has a story about love and destiny

Mann- The Soul’s Heart (1999)

Image: IMDB

This musical film tells a story about a girl falling in love with a rich guy and later facing challenges because of different backgrounds

Taal (1999)

Image: IMDB

The film featuring classic tragedy is a heartwarming story of love, addiction, and loss

Devdas (2002)

Image: IMDB

This love triangle film explores love, sacrifice, and choices we make in life

 Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

Image: IMDB

