Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

December 16, 2023

Saddest deaths in movies 

Tony Stark’s heroic sacrifice to save the universe is a defining moment in the MCU, bringing closure to the character’s journey since the first Iron Man film

Iron Man/Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Image: Imdb

Witness the heart-wrenching demise of the beloved lion king, Mufasa, as Simba watches helplessly in this animated classic that tugs at the heartstrings

Image: Imdb

Mufasa in The Lion King (1994)

The endearing house-elf’s sacrifice in the battle against evil leaves a lump in the throat, marking one of the most emotionally charged moments in the Harry Potter series

Dobby in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010)

Image: Imdb

The sinking of the Titanic culminates in a heartbreaking farewell between Jack and Rose, leaving audiences to grapple with the profound tragedy of love lost

Jack in Titanic (1997)

Image: Imdb

Natasha Romanoff sacrifices herself for the Soul Stone, marking a poignant end to her character’s arc and emphasizing the theme of sacrifice

Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Image: Imdb

Greta Gerwig’s adaptation delivers an emotional gut-punch as one of the beloved March sisters faces a fate that echoes the sacrifices of women throughout history

Beth in Little Women (2019)

Image: Imdb

The most emotionally charged and pivotal moment in the film is the death of Augustus Waters when his battle with cancer takes a turn for the worse

Augustus Waters’ in The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

Image: Imdb

The Battle of Hogwarts claims the life of one of the beloved Weasley twins, Fred, adding a layer of sorrow to the triumph over darkness

Fred Weasley in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011)

Image: Imdb

Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Image: Imdb

Yondu Udonta’s self-sacrifice and his emotional farewell to Peter Quill add depth to the character and resonate as a powerful moment in the film

A tale of love and loss unfolds as the lovable Labrador, Marley, bids a tearful farewell, leaving behind a legacy of joy and companionship

Marley in Marley & Me (2008)

Image: Imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here