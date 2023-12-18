Heading 3

Saddest deaths in TV shows

The infamous Red Wedding claimed the life of Robb Stark, a character whose journey for justice and honor came to a tragic and brutal end

Robb Stark in Game of Thrones

Image: Imdb

Known as McDreamy, the death of Dr. Derek Shepherd after a car accident marked a heartbreaking departure for one of the show’s central characters

Image: Imdb

Derek Shepherd in Grey’s Anatomy

Enzo’s tragic end, getting his heart ripped out by Stefan, left fans mourning the loss of a character who had undergone significant redemption

Enzo St. John in The Vampire Diaries 

Image: Imdb

Grace’s death in the Season 3 finale was a tragic and unexpected moment, impacting Tommy Shelby profoundly and influencing subsequent events

Grace Burgess in Peaky Blinders 

Image: Imdb

One of the most tragic and haunting moments in the series. Shireen’s death was a pivotal and emotionally charged event, showcasing the moral cost of the characters’ quests for power and the impact on the innocent

Shireen Baratheon in Game of Thrones 

Image: Imdb

Hayley’s tragic death in the fifth season was a pivotal moment, impacting the Mikaelson family and contributing to the show’s conclusion

Hayley Marshall in The Originals

Image: Imdb

Alexei, a Russian scientist who played a key role in Season 3, met an untimely demise, which had significant implications for the storyline and the characters

Alexei in Stranger Things 

Image: Imdb

Hodor’s sacrifice in Season 6, revealing the origin of his name, was a heartbreaking revelation that left a lasting impact on viewers

Hodor in Game Of Thrones 

Image: Imdb

Jenna Sommers in The Vampire Diaries 

Image: Imdb

Jenna’s tragic death at the hands of Klaus, sacrificing herself to protect Elena, was a heartbreaking moment in the second season

He sacrifices himself in the fourth season to buy time for the others in the group and ends up being killed by the demodogs from the upside down

Eddie Munson in Stranger Things

Image: Imdb

