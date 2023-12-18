Saddest deaths in TV shows

The infamous Red Wedding claimed the life of Robb Stark, a character whose journey for justice and honor came to a tragic and brutal end
Robb Stark in Game of Thrones
Known as McDreamy, the death of Dr. Derek Shepherd after a car accident marked a heartbreaking departure for one of the show’s central characters
Derek Shepherd in Grey’s Anatomy
Enzo’s tragic end, getting his heart ripped out by Stefan, left fans mourning the loss of a character who had undergone significant redemption
Enzo St. John in The Vampire Diaries
Grace’s death in the Season 3 finale was a tragic and unexpected moment, impacting Tommy Shelby profoundly and influencing subsequent events
Grace Burgess in Peaky Blinders
One of the most tragic and haunting moments in the series. Shireen’s death was a pivotal and emotionally charged event, showcasing the moral cost of the characters’ quests for power and the impact on the innocent
Shireen Baratheon in Game of Thrones
Hayley’s tragic death in the fifth season was a pivotal moment, impacting the Mikaelson family and contributing to the show’s conclusion
Hayley Marshall in The Originals
Alexei, a Russian scientist who played a key role in Season 3, met an untimely demise, which had significant implications for the storyline and the characters
Alexei in Stranger Things
Hodor’s sacrifice in Season 6, revealing the origin of his name, was a heartbreaking revelation that left a lasting impact on viewers
Hodor in Game Of Thrones
Jenna Sommers in The Vampire Diaries
Jenna’s tragic death at the hands of Klaus, sacrificing herself to protect Elena, was a heartbreaking moment in the second season
He sacrifices himself in the fourth season to buy time for the others in the group and ends up being killed by the demodogs from the upside down