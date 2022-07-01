Heading 3
Sadie Sink's Stranger Things clicks
Surabhi Redkar
JULY 01, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Sadie Sink Instagram
This BTS photo of the Stranger Things gang including Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke and Caleb McLaughlin from the Creel house is beyond epic
Creel House
Image: Sadie Sink Instagram
This sweet photo of Sadie and Millie Bobby Brown captures the sweet bond that the duo have formed since they began working on Stranger Things
BFFs
Image: Sadie Sink Instagram
This sweet click was posted by Sadie along with Caleb McLaughlin who plays Lucas Sinclair on the show in 2019 and it's one of our favourite snaps
Lucas and Max
Image: Sadie Sink Instagram
This selfie of Sadie along with Stranger Things co-stars Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo is beyond cute as it captures their goofy bond
Stranger Things Selfie
Image: Sadie Sink Instagram
This cute selfie of Sadie and Noah Schnapp showcases their sweet friendship. Sharing this, Sink wrote in the captions, "Listened to Noah sing/scream in the car for 3 hours for this view."
Schnapp Time
Image: Sadie Sink Instagram
Sadie called Millie and herself the combination of "Ketchup and Mustard" as she dropped this sweet photo of the duo sharing a laugh on her Instagram
Happy Smiles
Image: Getty Images
This photo has Sadie and Millie Bobby Brown sharing a hug on the red carpet as they attended Comic-Con in 2017
Red Carpet Hugs
Image: Getty Images
Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke shared an adorable moment as the latter held Sink in her lap during an event for their show Stranger Things
Awesome Twosome
Image: Getty Images
This sweet click of the Hawkins gang of Stranger Things including Sadie with Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo and more is an epic one
The Gang
Image: Getty Images
This click of Sadie Sink and Joe Keery on the red carpet is a sweet one as it's always a treat to see Stranger Things stars come together for other events
Max and Steve
