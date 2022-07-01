Heading 3

Sadie Sink's Stranger Things clicks

Surabhi Redkar

JULY 01, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Sadie Sink Instagram

This BTS photo of the Stranger Things gang including Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke and Caleb McLaughlin from the Creel house is beyond epic

Creel House

Image: Sadie Sink Instagram

This sweet photo of Sadie and Millie Bobby Brown captures the sweet bond that the duo have formed since they began working on Stranger Things

BFFs

Image: Sadie Sink Instagram

This sweet click was posted by Sadie along with Caleb McLaughlin who plays Lucas Sinclair on the show in 2019 and it's one of our favourite snaps

Lucas and Max

Image: Sadie Sink Instagram

This selfie of Sadie along with Stranger Things co-stars Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo is beyond cute as it captures their goofy bond

Stranger Things Selfie

Image: Sadie Sink Instagram

This cute selfie of Sadie and Noah Schnapp showcases their sweet friendship. Sharing this, Sink wrote in the captions, "Listened to Noah sing/scream in the car for 3 hours for this view."

Schnapp Time

Image: Sadie Sink Instagram

Sadie called Millie and herself the combination of "Ketchup and Mustard" as she dropped this sweet photo of the duo sharing a laugh on her Instagram

Happy Smiles

Image: Getty Images

This photo has Sadie and Millie Bobby Brown sharing a hug on the red carpet as they attended Comic-Con in 2017

Red Carpet Hugs 

Image: Getty Images

Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke shared an adorable moment as the latter held Sink in her lap during an event for their show Stranger Things

Awesome Twosome

Image: Getty Images

This sweet click of the Hawkins gang of Stranger Things including Sadie with Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo and more is an epic one

The Gang

Image: Getty Images

This click of Sadie Sink and Joe Keery on the red carpet is a sweet one as it's always a treat to see Stranger Things stars come together for other events

Max and Steve

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Justin and Hailey Bieber Quotes on Love

Click Here