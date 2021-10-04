Happiest around Nature

Sai Pallavi, who is also a doctor, loves to spend time in tune with nature

Sai likes to take the adventurous route and play fun sports with her friends

She calls it the most healing and blissful time one can gift themselves

From road trips to casual walks, Pallavi never misses a chance to run to the woods

The actress practises meditation and mindful yoga sitting in the greens
Apart from enjoying the best of nature around her, Sai also believes in giving back to Mother Earth

We love how she dresses up, blending well with the scenic beauty behind

Pallavi also loves to climb trees and play around her beautiful garden, unleashing the little child in her

This shivering picture of the actress beside the fast-flowing river makes us want to plan a trip to Manali soon

Sai is a happy girl around nature and she loves to keep it that way!

