Happiest around Nature
Oct 04, 2021
Sai Pallavi, who is also a doctor, loves to spend time in tune with nature
Sai likes to take the adventurous route and play fun sports with her friends
She calls it the most healing and blissful time one can gift themselves
From road trips to casual walks, Pallavi never misses a chance to run to the woods
The actress practises meditation and mindful yoga sitting in the greens
Apart from enjoying the best of nature around her, Sai also believes in giving back to Mother Earth
We love how she dresses up, blending well with the scenic beauty behind
Pallavi also loves to climb trees and play around her beautiful garden, unleashing the little child in her
This shivering picture of the actress beside the fast-flowing river makes us want to plan a trip to Manali soon
Sai is a happy girl around nature and she loves to keep it that way!
