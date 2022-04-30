Entertainment

Priyanka Goud

MAY 01, 2022

Sai Pallavi & her sister Pooja pics

Sisters love

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram

Pallavi shares a great bond with her baby sister Pooja Kannan who is also an actress. Despite the age gap, the two look like a carbon copy of each other

Childhood memories

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram

Sai Pallavi holds her little sister in arms as they posed for the camera, such an adorable childhood pic

Sai Pallavi shared this adorable snap on her Instagram and captioned it as, "She hugged me and didn't let go... She's my antidepressant..."

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram

Your personal therapist

Sai Pallavi shares a happy moment with her sister with a big smile as they looked stunning in ethnic looks

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram

Always laughing when together

Sai Pallavi penned a heartfelt note as a proud sister as her little one made her debut with Chithirai Sevvanam

Support system

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram

Every time she posts photos with Pooja, fans can't help themselves but do a double-take!

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram

]Double treat

Travel buddy

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram

Sai Pallavi and her sister are travel buddies for life, they make sure to explore every corner in each other’s company

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram

Aren’t the sisters spitting images of each other, their smile says it all

Spitting image

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram

Sai Pallavi and her sister Pooja share a lovely moment and hold each others in arms in this monochrome pic

Monochrome magic

