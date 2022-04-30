Entertainment
Priyanka Goud
MAY 01, 2022
Heading 3
Sai Pallavi & her sister Pooja pics
Sisters love
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Pallavi shares a great bond with her baby sister Pooja Kannan who is also an actress. Despite the age gap, the two look like a carbon copy of each other
Childhood memories
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Sai Pallavi holds her little sister in arms as they posed for the camera, such an adorable childhood pic
Sai Pallavi shared this adorable snap on her Instagram and captioned it as, "She hugged me and didn't let go... She's my antidepressant..."
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Your personal therapist
Sai Pallavi shares a happy moment with her sister with a big smile as they looked stunning in ethnic looks
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Always laughing when together
Sai Pallavi penned a heartfelt note as a proud sister as her little one made her debut with Chithirai Sevvanam
Support system
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Every time she posts photos with Pooja, fans can't help themselves but do a double-take!
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
]Double treat
Travel buddy
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Sai Pallavi and her sister are travel buddies for life, they make sure to explore every corner in each other’s company
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Aren’t the sisters spitting images of each other, their smile says it all
Spitting image
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Sai Pallavi and her sister Pooja share a lovely moment and hold each others in arms in this monochrome pic
Monochrome magic
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Samantha with her furry babies
Click Here