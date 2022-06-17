Heading 3
Sai Pallavi's 10 interesting facts
Priyanka Goud
JUNE 17, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Sai Pallavi is the first person from her town Kotagiri to act in the films. Kotagiri is a part of the Nilgiri hills in Tamil Nadu
Small town girl
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Sai Pallavi was actually a doctor by profession besides being an actor today. She wants to be a cardiologist
Another profession than acting
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Sai Pallavi is a huge fan of the dance moves of Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit
Dancing diva
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Did you know that she has training for dancing but is a natural dancer? Sai grew up watching Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya dance moves and learned dancing
Self taught dancer
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Premam isn't the debut movie of Sai Pallavi, she made her debut when was 16 years old alongside Kangana Ranaut as her friend in Dhaam Dhoom
Debut
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Reports say, when Alphonse approached her for Premam, she thought he was a stalker
Stalker alert
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
When Sai Pallavi heard the blockbuster song Malare, she didn’t know it was to be picturised on her. When she learned it was for her she jumped with joy
Popular Malare song
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Sai Pallavi became a household name with her stint at the TV dancing show Dhee. However, her mother had serious objections about her participationng in the show as she was worried that her studies would be disturbed
Dancing show
Sai Pallavi likes to celebrate the festival of Onam, a Malayali harvest festival even though she is from Tamil Nadu
Image: Pinkvilla
Malayali connect
