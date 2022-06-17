Heading 3

Sai Pallavi's 10 interesting facts

Priyanka Goud

JUNE 17, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Sai Pallavi is the first person from her town Kotagiri to act in the films. Kotagiri is a part of the Nilgiri hills in Tamil Nadu

Small town girl

Sai Pallavi was actually a doctor by profession besides being an actor today. She wants to be a cardiologist

Another profession than acting

Sai Pallavi is a huge fan of the dance moves of Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit

Dancing diva

Did you know that she has training for dancing but is a natural dancer? Sai grew up watching Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya dance moves and learned dancing

Self taught dancer

Premam isn't the debut movie of Sai Pallavi, she made her debut when was 16 years old alongside Kangana Ranaut as her friend in Dhaam Dhoom

Debut

Reports say, when Alphonse approached her for Premam, she thought he was a stalker

Stalker alert

When Sai Pallavi heard the blockbuster song Malare, she didn’t know it was to be picturised on her. When she learned it was for her she jumped with joy

Popular Malare song

Sai Pallavi became a household name with her stint at the TV dancing show Dhee. However, her mother had serious objections about her participationng in the show as she was worried that her studies would be disturbed

Dancing show

Sai Pallavi likes to celebrate the festival of Onam, a Malayali harvest festival even though she is from Tamil Nadu

Malayali connect

