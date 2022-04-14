Entertainment

Priyanka Goud

apr 15, 2022

Heading 3

Sai Pallavi's best movies

Premam

Image: IMDb

Sai Pallavi played the role of teacher and went on to win hearts with her natural beauty and breakdance. The romantic-comedy starring Nivin Pauly, went on to become a major success at the box office

Fidaa

Image: Varun Tej Instagram

Sai Pallavi in Sekhar Kammula's directional made her listed among the 100 best performances of the decade. Her performance as a Telangana girl, dance, and chemistry with Varun Tej became arguably a turning point in her career

Kali of Dulquer Salmaan starrer is an intense Thriller/action Malayalam movie and focuses on a husband with a short temper and how things got complicated after the entry of gangsters

Image: IMDb

Kali

Fahadh Faasil starrer Athiran features Sai Pallavi the role of Nithya, who has autism and a liking for Indian martial arts. With her quirky yet soulful performance, she won hearts

Athiran

Image: IMDb

Starring Sai and Dhanush, the romantic comedy saw Pallavi in a different light. The actress' dancing skills in the song 'Rowdy Baby' biggest highlight of the film

Image: IMDb

Maari 2

MCA – Middle Class Abbai

Image: IMDb

MCA – Middle Class Abbai, the Telugu movie, showcases Sai Pallavi's cute antics and best chemistry with Nani

Image: IMDb

Padi Padi Leche Manasu is a Romantic Telugu movie and her chemistry with Sharwanand and songs became a super hit among audiences. This is sure a must-watch

Padi Padi Leche Manasu

Image: IMDb

Yet again, the magic of Sai Pallavi in the direction of Sekhar Kammula did wonders at the box office with her natural act in Telangana accent and mesmerizing chemistry opposite Naga Chaitanya

Love Story

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram

Pallavi played the role of Maitreyi aka Rosie, a devadasi from Bangladesh, in Nani starrer Shyam Singha Roy. She received immense love from audiences for her performance

Shyam Singha Roy

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shruti Haasan goth looks

Click Here