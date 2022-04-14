Sai Pallavi played the role of teacher and went on to win hearts with her natural beauty and breakdance. The romantic-comedy starring Nivin Pauly, went on to become a major success at the box office
Fidaa
Image: Varun Tej Instagram
Sai Pallavi in Sekhar Kammula's directional made her listed among the 100 best performances of the decade. Her performance as a Telangana girl, dance, and chemistry with Varun Tej became arguably a turning point in her career
Kali of Dulquer Salmaan starrer is an intense Thriller/action Malayalam movie and focuses on a husband with a short temper and how things got complicated after the entry of gangsters
Image: IMDb
Kali
Fahadh Faasil starrer Athiran features Sai Pallavi the role of Nithya, who has autism and a liking for Indian martial arts. With her quirky yet soulful performance, she won hearts
Athiran
Image: IMDb
Starring Sai and Dhanush, the romantic comedy saw Pallavi in a different light. The actress' dancing skills in the song 'Rowdy Baby' biggest highlight of the film
Image: IMDb
Maari 2
MCA – Middle Class Abbai
Image: IMDb
MCA – Middle Class Abbai, the Telugu movie, showcases Sai Pallavi's cute antics and best chemistry with Nani
Image: IMDb
Padi Padi Leche Manasu is a Romantic Telugu movie and her chemistry with Sharwanand and songs became a super hit among audiences. This is sure a must-watch
Padi Padi Leche Manasu
Image: IMDb
Yet again, the magic of Sai Pallavi in the direction of Sekhar Kammula did wonders at the box office with her natural act in Telangana accent and mesmerizing chemistry opposite Naga Chaitanya
Love Story
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Pallavi played the role of Maitreyi aka Rosie, a devadasi from Bangladesh, in Nani starrer Shyam Singha Roy. She received immense love from audiences for her performance