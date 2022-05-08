Entertainment
priyanka Goud
MAY 09, 2022
Sai Pallavi's happy family moments
Family moments
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Sai Pallavi is one of the actresses, who likes to keep her life away from the media glare but always manages to steal hearts with her pics, especially her happy family moments
Sai Pallavi flaunting a no-makeup look as she attended her cousin's wedding and posed for happy pics with her sister Pooja Kannan and others
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Siblings love
Sai Pallavi shared a photo with her sister and best friend Pooja as she hugged her and called her monkey
Her best friend
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
On the occasion of her grandfather's 85th birthday, Sai Pallavi flaunted her love for her grandparents, dressed up in a saree and it was all things cute
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Roots ft grandparents
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
This pic of Sai with her family members will give you family goals
Picture perfect
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Sai Pallavi’s beautiful Diwali photos are all about love as she celebrated this festive season with family and looked elegant as always in a yellow saree
Diwali celebrations
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Sai Pallavi and her cousins turned kids and enjoyed some time swinging at the waterfalls
Goofy with cousins
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Mothers love
Sai Pallavi shared a cute childhood pic of her mom holding in her arms as they posed at the beach
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Sisters before misters
From vacations to celebrations, the sisters, Sai Pallavi and Pooja do every little thing in their lives in the company of each other
