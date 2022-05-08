Entertainment

priyanka Goud

MAY 09, 2022

Sai Pallavi's happy family moments

Family moments

Sai Pallavi is one of the actresses, who likes to keep her life away from the media glare but always manages to steal hearts with her pics, especially her happy family moments

Sai Pallavi flaunting a no-makeup look as she attended her cousin's wedding and posed for happy pics with her sister Pooja Kannan and others

Siblings love

Sai Pallavi shared a photo with her sister and best friend Pooja as she hugged her and called her monkey

Her best friend

On the occasion of her grandfather's 85th birthday, Sai Pallavi flaunted her love for her grandparents, dressed up in a saree and it was all things cute

Roots ft grandparents

This pic of Sai with her family members will give you family goals

Picture perfect

Sai Pallavi’s beautiful Diwali photos are all about love as she celebrated this festive season with family and looked elegant as always in a yellow saree

Diwali celebrations

Sai Pallavi and her cousins turned kids and enjoyed some time swinging at the waterfalls

Goofy with cousins

Mothers love

Sai Pallavi shared a cute childhood pic of her mom holding in her arms as they posed at the beach

Sisters before misters

From vacations to celebrations, the sisters, Sai Pallavi and Pooja do every little thing in their lives in the company of each other

