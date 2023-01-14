JAN 14, 2023
Sai Pallavi's noteworthy performances
The 2017 romantic drama chronicles the struggle of the couple Varun and Bhanu, who come from two different worlds
Fidaa
The 2022 courtroom drama Gargi shares the journey of a young school teacher who is adamant to prove her father's innocence
Gargi
The 2015 film talks about a young man with three attempts to find the love of his life. Will he succeed
Premam
Paava Kadhaigal is a compilation of four short films telling the tale of those who dare to dream during difficult times
Paava Kadhaigal
The love story movie shares the tale of a boy and girl who move to the city from their village to pursue their dreams
Love Story
Shyam Singha Roy starring Nani, and Sai Pallavi in the lead revolves around reincarnation. The film was a huge triumph at the box office
Shyam Singha Roy
A wife wants to change her husband's short-tempered attitude. However, an incident put the matter to bed for good
Kali
Anukoni Athidhi is the story of an autistic patient with special skills, who manages to get a psychiatrist to investigate her past
Anukoni Athidhi
Virata Parvam is a love story amidst the backdrop of the Naxalite insurgency in Telangana during the 20th century
Virata Parvam
Maari 2 featuring Dhanush journals the tale of a Gangster Maari and another hardened criminal named Beeja
Maari 2
