JAN 14, 2023

Sai Pallavi's noteworthy performances

The 2017 romantic drama chronicles the struggle of the couple Varun and Bhanu, who come from two different worlds

Fidaa

The 2022 courtroom drama Gargi shares the journey of a young school teacher who is adamant to prove her father's innocence

Gargi

The 2015 film talks about a young man with three attempts to find the love of his life. Will he succeed

Premam

Paava Kadhaigal is a compilation of four short films telling the tale of those who dare to dream during difficult times

Paava Kadhaigal

The love story movie shares the tale of a boy and girl who move to the city from their village to pursue their dreams

Love Story

Shyam Singha Roy starring Nani, and Sai Pallavi in the lead revolves around reincarnation. The film was a huge triumph at the box office

Shyam Singha Roy

A wife wants to change her husband's short-tempered attitude. However, an incident put the matter to bed for good

Kali

Anukoni Athidhi is the story of an autistic patient with special skills, who manages to get a psychiatrist to investigate her past

Anukoni Athidhi

Virata Parvam is a love story amidst the backdrop of the Naxalite insurgency in Telangana during the 20th century

Virata Parvam

Maari 2 featuring Dhanush journals the tale of a Gangster Maari and another hardened criminal named Beeja

Maari 2

