Saif Ali Khan films to watch

The love triangle between Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan was a blockbuster hit where all of us wished to have a friend like Saif in Kal Ho Naa Ho
Even after 20 years of making this movie, Dil Chahta Hai is still fresh and relevant to the times of today and a must watch movie that talks about friendships, love and life
Dil Chahta Hai
This 2006 crime drama film is adapted from William Shakespeare's Othello where Saif Ali Khan has showcased one of his best performances on screen along with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles
Omkara
A feel-good love story film that also features several short animation sequences of two souls falling in love in no particular order
Hum Tum
We could give you a hundred reasons to watch this zombie apocalypse action comedy film where your lungs choke with laugh and happiness. It is the first Indian zombie film
Go Goa Gone
While the part 2 of the film starring his daughter Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan didn't steal our hearts, saif and deepika in 2009's love aaj kal made us fall in love
Love Aaj Kal
Being Cyrus is an English-language black comedy film that revolves around a dysfunctional Parsi family
Being Cyrus
This musical romantic drama film adaptation of a Bengali novella by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, tells how a beautiful childhood friendship blossoms into love
Parineeta
Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta’s fourth film together tells the story of Nick and Ambar, who have left their homes to make a life on their own in Australia
Salaam Namaste
One of the best fun-filled creations of Imtiaz Ali, Cocktail revolves around the plot of how we fall in love with the most unexpected people and how it impacts friendships and life in general
Cocktail
For more updates on Saif Ali Khan, follow Pinkvilla