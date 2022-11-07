Heading 3

Saif Ali Khan's photos with his kids

Shefali Fernandes

Nov 07, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Goofy together

Saif Ali Khan had a puzzled expression, while Taimur flashed a wide smile as he posed with an ice cream bar and even gave a thumbs-up.

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Playtime with Jeh

Saif Ali Khan and Jeh seemed to be playing outdoors as they were seen lying down on a colourful mat with toys spread out.

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Lunch date with Sara and Ibrahim

Sara Ali Khan shared a picture with Saif Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan from their lunch outing.

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Keeping up with the Pataudis

Sara Ali Khan shared a picture with her father Saif Ali Khan, and brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan and Jeh as they enjoy their day in London. 

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Happy times

Sara is seen holding Jeh in her arms Ibrahim had Taimur on his shoulders and Saif stood at the back and smiled for the camera.

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Gang of boys

Saif Ali Khan recently celebrated his birthday with his sons- Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Practising Yoga with Taimur

Saif Ali Khan practised yoga with his son Taimur Ali Khan at their residence as they twinned in dark blue T-shirts.

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor's 'favourite boys'

Kareena Kapoor shared a photo of her husband Saif Ali Khan along with Ibrahim and Taimur as they can be seen smiling with all their hearts.

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Happy selfie

Kareena Kapoor can be seen having a fun time with her boys on the bed while Saif Ali Khan adorably plants a kiss on his wife's cheek.

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Celebrating festivals together

Sara Ali Khan shared a glimpse of her Christmas 2018 with Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur  Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

