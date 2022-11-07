Heading 3
Saif Ali Khan's photos with his kids
Nov 07, 2022
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Goofy together
Saif Ali Khan had a puzzled expression, while Taimur flashed a wide smile as he posed with an ice cream bar and even gave a thumbs-up.
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Playtime with Jeh
Saif Ali Khan and Jeh seemed to be playing outdoors as they were seen lying down on a colourful mat with toys spread out.
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Lunch date with Sara and Ibrahim
Sara Ali Khan shared a picture with Saif Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan from their lunch outing.
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Keeping up with the Pataudis
Sara Ali Khan shared a picture with her father Saif Ali Khan, and brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan and Jeh as they enjoy their day in London.
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Happy times
Sara is seen holding Jeh in her arms Ibrahim had Taimur on his shoulders and Saif stood at the back and smiled for the camera.
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Gang of boys
Saif Ali Khan recently celebrated his birthday with his sons- Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Practising Yoga with Taimur
Saif Ali Khan practised yoga with his son Taimur Ali Khan at their residence as they twinned in dark blue T-shirts.
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor's 'favourite boys'
Kareena Kapoor shared a photo of her husband Saif Ali Khan along with Ibrahim and Taimur as they can be seen smiling with all their hearts.
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Happy selfie
Kareena Kapoor can be seen having a fun time with her boys on the bed while Saif Ali Khan adorably plants a kiss on his wife's cheek.
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Celebrating festivals together
Sara Ali Khan shared a glimpse of her Christmas 2018 with Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.