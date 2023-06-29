pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUne 29, 2023
Saif-Bebo’s charming couple looks
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram
The fans simply cannot take their eyes off this Jodi as they look stunning in black outfits posing together
Black burn
The Omkara duo is hitting fashion hard in a dazzling red lehenga choli and white kurta pajama topped with a matching overcoat respectively
White & red
The Agent Vinod pair locked in a candid moment where Bebo is adjusting her sea-blue gown and Saif, in an all-white ensemble, is doting on her
Candid crush
Black & red
The Kurbaan couple is sharing the joy of Diwali in a red salwar kameez and black kurta and white dhoti respectively
The Tashan couple looks content as they snuggle into each other and enjoy their alone time
Cozy comfort
The adorable couple is seen enjoying their vacation to the T! They are oozing warmth in their comfortable fits
Vacation vibes
Kareena looks ready to paint the town red while Saif’s simplicity balances their look
Party time
Kareena made the fans nostalgic with this image where the couple was fairly in the early stages of their relationship
Nostalgia
The power couple are seen enjoying each other’s company with simple outfits and gorgeous smiles
Memory lane
Wishful Valentine
Bebo is looking casual yet chic in this black top paired with a white scarf! Saif looks cool and composed in this checkered shirt and jeans
