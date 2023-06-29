Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JUne 29, 2023

Saif-Bebo’s charming couple looks

Image:  Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram 
 

The fans simply cannot take their eyes off this Jodi as they look stunning in black outfits posing together 

Black burn 


The Omkara duo is hitting fashion hard in a dazzling red lehenga choli and white kurta pajama topped with a matching overcoat respectively 

White & red

Image:  Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram 

Image:  Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram 

The Agent Vinod pair locked in a candid moment where Bebo is adjusting her sea-blue gown and Saif, in an all-white ensemble, is doting on her 

Candid crush 

Image:  Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram 

Black & red 

The Kurbaan couple is sharing the joy of Diwali in a red salwar kameez and black kurta and white dhoti respectively

Image:  Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram 

The Tashan couple looks content as they snuggle into each other and enjoy their alone time 

Cozy comfort 

Image:  Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram 

The adorable couple is seen enjoying their vacation to the T! They are oozing warmth in their comfortable fits 

Vacation vibes 

Image:  Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram 

Kareena looks ready to paint the town red while Saif’s simplicity balances their look 

Party time

Image:  Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram 

Kareena made the fans nostalgic with this image where the couple was fairly in the early stages of their relationship

Nostalgia 

Image:  Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram 

The power couple are seen enjoying each other’s company with simple outfits and gorgeous smiles 

Memory lane 

Image:  Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram 

 Wishful Valentine

Bebo is looking casual yet chic in this black top paired with a white scarf! Saif looks cool and composed in this checkered shirt and jeans 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here