Saif & Kareena’s holiday pictures
20
AUg
2021
To celebrate Saif Ali Khan’s 51st birthday, the whole family including the kids, Taimur and Jehangir flew to the Maldives
Even after 2 kids and years of marriage, the romance between Saif and Kareena has not dialed down even a bit
The Parents’ love for the beach has most certainly been passed on to their son. Look at Tim trying to build a sand castle on the beach
We love how the entire family along with Soha, Kunal and baby Inaaya got together for a fun vacay to the paradise island
Taimur and his cousin Inaaya enjoy a hearty breakfast under the sun in their bathrobes
Tim and his mommy are spending some time together doing pottery as they took a trip to Dharamshala
The mother-son duo are definitely happy with their pottery results
Saif carries Taimur over his shoulders as they take a stroll on the streets of Dharamshala
The trio are seen enjoying a bonfire during one of their vacays as baby Jeh is still in his mommy’s tummy
A sun kissed picture of Bebo at the beach as she is seen rocking a blue and red swimsuit
Yet another adorable picture of Saif, Kareena and Taimur as they are seen having a gala time by the lake
This picture is a perfect representation of Bebo and Saif. As Saif tries to relax with his book, Bebo just cannot stop chit-chatting
The family enjoyed the sun, the sand and coconut water on their vacay before Jeh was born
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla