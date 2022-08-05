Heading 3

Saif to SRK: Stars’ moustache affair

AUGUST 05, 2022

Salman played the role of a cop, Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg. He sported a moustache on-screen and it went well with his police uniform

Salman Khan in Dabangg

Ajay’s character Singham became quite popular amongst fans. People loved his cop avatar on-screen and his moustache look too

Ajay Devgn in Singham

Well, Akshay has sported a moustache look in a couple of his movies. His recent film which is going to release will also see him in a moustache is Raksha Bandhan

Akshay Kumar in Raksha Bandhan

Ranveer played a Gujarati man in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and fans loved his performance. His moustache look too was appreciated

Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Aamir Khan in Talaash

Yet another on-screen cop who sported a moustache look. Aamir played a cop in this thriller and along with him starred Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor Khan in this film

Shah Rukh Khan played a simple man who was fighting to win the love of his wife. He looked cute in a moustache in this film

Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Saif Ali Khan too sported a moustache on-screen in Aarakshan

Saif Ali Khan in Aarakshan

Mausam saw Shahid Kapoor in several avatars. This film was a journey of two lovers over the years. In one phase of his life, Shahid appeared with a moustache in the film

Shahid Kapoor in Mausam

A serious film that won a lot of praise not only for the story but also for the acting. Ayushmann played quite a different role in this film and sported a moustache

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15

Varun Dhawan was paired opposite Anushka Sharma in this film which touched a lot of hearts. Varun too appeared with a moustache in this film

Varun Dhawan in Sui Dhaaga: Made In India

