Saif to SRK: Stars’ moustache affair
Prerna Verma
AUGUST 05, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: IMDb
Salman played the role of a cop, Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg. He sported a moustache on-screen and it went well with his police uniform
Salman Khan in Dabangg
Image: IMDb
Ajay’s character Singham became quite popular amongst fans. People loved his cop avatar on-screen and his moustache look too
Ajay Devgn in Singham
Image: IMDb
Well, Akshay has sported a moustache look in a couple of his movies. His recent film which is going to release will also see him in a moustache is Raksha Bandhan
Akshay Kumar in Raksha Bandhan
Image: IMDb
Ranveer played a Gujarati man in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and fans loved his performance. His moustache look too was appreciated
Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Image: IMDb
Aamir Khan in Talaash
Yet another on-screen cop who sported a moustache look. Aamir played a cop in this thriller and along with him starred Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor Khan in this film
Image: IMDb
Shah Rukh Khan played a simple man who was fighting to win the love of his wife. He looked cute in a moustache in this film
Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
Image: IMDb
Saif Ali Khan too sported a moustache on-screen in Aarakshan
Saif Ali Khan in Aarakshan
Image: IMDb
Mausam saw Shahid Kapoor in several avatars. This film was a journey of two lovers over the years. In one phase of his life, Shahid appeared with a moustache in the film
Shahid Kapoor in Mausam
Image: IMDb
A serious film that won a lot of praise not only for the story but also for the acting. Ayushmann played quite a different role in this film and sported a moustache
Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15
Image: IMDb
Varun Dhawan was paired opposite Anushka Sharma in this film which touched a lot of hearts. Varun too appeared with a moustache in this film
Varun Dhawan in Sui Dhaaga: Made In India
