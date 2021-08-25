Saif & Taimur: the coolest father-son duo

AUGUST 25, 2021

Straight from the lockdown diaries, Saif giving a haircut to little tai is winning hearts

The nawab and his junior take time out for some indoor gardening in comfy attire

Taimur's favourite activity when they leave the house is to piggyback on daddy cool

Here, Saif seems relaxed and tai poses for a crazy picture

The ‘cocktail’ actor appears to be having a great time while carrying his child on the beach. He sports a striped loose shirt, and a stylish hat, paired with white shorts

On Earth day, Saif was on the farm with his little one to plant trees, it shows how wonderfully he nurtures his child

Here, the way Taimur is gazing at his father makes us adore him even more

This one from the quarantine diaries, Saif and Tai are pictured in their bathrobes after taking a shower and making a back stance

The nawab is seen here cradling his junior when he was a newborn

The father-son duo looks absolutely dashing in twinning clothes

