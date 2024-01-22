Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

January 22, 2024

Sajal Aly movies and dramas to watch

Don't miss the critically acclaimed Yakeen Ka Safar, where Sajal's role as Dr. Zubia showcases her maturity and ability to handle complex characters

Yakeen Ka Safar (2017)

 Image: IMDb

In this Indian thriller, Sajal Aly shares the screen with the legendary Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film revolves around a mother’s quest for justice

 Image: IMDb

Mom (2017)

A Drama featuring intense psychological elements, where Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir deliver compelling performances, unraveling a complex narrative of love, trauma, and suspense

 Image: IMDb

Yeh Dil Mera (2019)

Delve into the spiritual journey depicted in Alif, where Sajal Aly's portrayal of Momina adds emotional depth to this thought-provoking narrative

Alif (2019)

 Image: IMDb

In this telefilm, Sajal played the role of Masooma, a young woman who finds herself entangled in the complexities of family dynamics and emotional challenges

Behadd (2013)

 Image: IMDb

This drama talks about the social problems relating to women, among other things. Sajal plays the role of Aaliyah, a hardworking real estate agent who lives with her parents and sisters 

Kuch Ankahii (2023)

 Image: IMDb

In this drama, Sajal takes on the character of Sassi, bringing to life a free-spirited yet rebellious young woman with authenticity and flair

O Rangreza (2017)

 Image: IMDb

Travel back in time with the period drama Aangan, where Sajal's performance as Chammi adds a touch of elegance to this captivating tale

Aangan (2018)

 Image: IMDb

This web series revolves around the lives of two people who cross paths through social media and have lost their fathers in a battle between borders

Dhoop Ki Deewar (2021)

 Image: IMDb

Ishq E Laa (2021)

 Image: IMDb

This drama follows three people from different backgrounds whose lives become intertwined. Sajal plays the role of a television journalist who is in love with her childhood friend

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here