Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
January 22, 2024
Sajal Aly movies and dramas to watch
Don't miss the critically acclaimed Yakeen Ka Safar, where Sajal's role as Dr. Zubia showcases her maturity and ability to handle complex characters
Yakeen Ka Safar (2017)
In this Indian thriller, Sajal Aly shares the screen with the legendary Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film revolves around a mother’s quest for justice
Mom (2017)
A Drama featuring intense psychological elements, where Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir deliver compelling performances, unraveling a complex narrative of love, trauma, and suspense
Yeh Dil Mera (2019)
Delve into the spiritual journey depicted in Alif, where Sajal Aly's portrayal of Momina adds emotional depth to this thought-provoking narrative
Alif (2019)
In this telefilm, Sajal played the role of Masooma, a young woman who finds herself entangled in the complexities of family dynamics and emotional challenges
Behadd (2013)
This drama talks about the social problems relating to women, among other things. Sajal plays the role of Aaliyah, a hardworking real estate agent who lives with her parents and sisters
Kuch Ankahii (2023)
In this drama, Sajal takes on the character of Sassi, bringing to life a free-spirited yet rebellious young woman with authenticity and flair
O Rangreza (2017)
Travel back in time with the period drama Aangan, where Sajal's performance as Chammi adds a touch of elegance to this captivating tale
Aangan (2018)
This web series revolves around the lives of two people who cross paths through social media and have lost their fathers in a battle between borders
Dhoop Ki Deewar (2021)
Ishq E Laa (2021)
This drama follows three people from different backgrounds whose lives become intertwined. Sajal plays the role of a television journalist who is in love with her childhood friend
